These Coloradans are heading to the 2024 Summer Olympics

DENVER (KDVR) – The countdown for the Olympics is on. After four long years, the Summer Olympics are set to start at the end of July. While tuning into the games, you might recognize some familiar Coloradan faces.

The Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will take place on July 26 and among those who have already qualified in the United States lies a handful of Coloradans representing the nation.

Coloradans qualified for 2024 Olympics

Jessica Thoennes, the once basketball and volleyball athlete turned all-star rower, along with eight other Coloradans will be representing the United States.

Here’s the full list of Colorado athletes that qualified for the Olympics:

Name Hometown Sport Collin Duffy Broomfield Sport Climbing Emma Weber Boulder 100 Meter Breaststroke Woody Kincaid Littleton 10,000 Meters Leonard Korir Colorado Springs Track and Field Jordyn Poulter Aurora Volleyball Brooke Raboutou Boulder Sport Climbing Jessica Thoennes Highlands Ranch Rowing Haleigh Washington Colorado Springs Volleyball Josh O’Neill Colorado Springs Wheelchair Rugby

Nine people who currently live in Colorado are qualified for the summer games, which is on the higher end of qualified athletes from a single state.

The states that are home to the most athletes lie in the larger states like California, where 63 people qualified, and Texas which is home to 24 of the athletes.

Meanwhile, other states only have a few qualifiers, like Arkansas with one athlete and Idaho with one qualifier. Some states, like Wyoming and Louisiana, have no qualifying athletes in the state.

Colorado is No. 14 for the most athletes coming from a single state as of June 24, with athletes from several sports still competing for a spot on the team.

The full list of athletes by state can be found on Team USA’s website.

Note: This story is based on where an athlete lists their residence as on Team USA’s website. It does not include all athletes who have trained, studied or lived in Colorado.

