Coloradan selected to represent US in Dodgeball World Championships

DENVER (KDVR) — This summer, a Colorado dodgeball player is representing the United States in the largest international dodgeball competition in the history of the sport.

According to a GoFundMe, Allie Vizcarrondo from Denver is heading to Graz, Austria as she was selected to represent the U.S. in the Dodgeball World Championships.

This tournament takes place in mid-August, and according to the organization, it’s the largest international dodgeball competition in history.

“For those who know me, you understand the dedication and passion I’ve poured into this sport, and being chosen for this opportunity is truly an honor,” wrote Vizcarrondo on her GoFundMe.

The tournament takes place in August, where the basics are similar to the gym class game. It involves throwing, dodging and catching balls. The only thing that varies is the playing field, balls, players and the individual rules.

While Vizcarrondo is sending her athletic journey to Europe, USA Dodgeball is unable to fund the players, according to Vizcarrondo.

Vizcarrondo is trying to raise $5,000 to cover the individual cost of airfare, accommodations, meals and training costs for the week-long tournament.

“Your generosity will not only enable me to compete on the world stage but also represent our country with pride and determination,” said Vizcarrondo.

If you want to watch the Coloradan in action, the organization live streams the games on YouTube.

