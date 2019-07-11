Which color to wear to every Oregon football game: No black

Bri Amaranthus
NBC Sports Northwest

The Oregon athletic department has released which colors fans should wear to each Oregon football game for the 2019 season. Biggest takeaway? No blackout games and five green games. 

Is this the Ducks taking a step back towards their traditional green and yellow roots?

