Which color to wear to every Oregon football game: No black
The Oregon athletic department has released which colors fans should wear to each Oregon football game for the 2019 season. Biggest takeaway? No blackout games and five green games.
Gear up. Here's the 2019 @OregonFootball what to wear color schedule. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/1YQVH1WzFa
— GoDucks (@GoDucks) July 11, 2019
Is this the Ducks taking a step back towards their traditional green and yellow roots?
