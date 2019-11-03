Color rush strikes again as Browns uniforms cause confusion for NFL viewers

Jason Owens

There was a lot of brown and orange on the field when the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns matched up on Sunday.

So much that fans were confused about who was who.

The visiting Browns wore their brown color rush uniforms with orange trim, while the Broncos opted to wear their orange jerseys.

When players collided, confusion reigned.

Fans were not happy

Yes, the NFL approved this

The color scheme was so problematic that ESPN’s Adam Schefter was compelled to report that the league indeed approved the uniform combinations at the Browns’ request.

Of course a bigger story would have been the Browns trotting out uniforms that the league didn’t approve. But color rush has struck again, causing angst and confusion for viewers.

It’s not quite the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets wreaking havoc on colorblind fans. But it’s still a problem.

Color rush struck again as Cleveland's road uniforms against the Broncos caused confusion for fans. (J. Downing/Reuters)
