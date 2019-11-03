Color rush strikes again as Browns uniforms cause confusion for NFL viewers

There was a lot of brown and orange on the field when the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns matched up on Sunday.

So much that fans were confused about who was who.

The visiting Browns wore their brown color rush uniforms with orange trim, while the Broncos opted to wear their orange jerseys.

When players collided, confusion reigned.

who thought this was a good idea with the brown vs orange pic.twitter.com/zsJhCSzl2U — charles (ronald) mcdonald (@FourVerts) November 3, 2019

Fans were not happy

This Browns-Broncos game is quite possibly the worst uniform matchup in sports history — Nate Sablich (@NateSablich) November 3, 2019

Did the Browns equipment manager accidentally wash their white road uniforms with the coloured clothes? — Casey Tolentino (@CTolentino29) November 3, 2019

The bronco and browns game uniforms look like when you play your friend in madden and no one wants to wear an away jersey. #DENvsCLE — Daron Asleson (@daron_asleson) November 3, 2019

Yes, the NFL approved this

The color scheme was so problematic that ESPN’s Adam Schefter was compelled to report that the league indeed approved the uniform combinations at the Browns’ request.

For those wondering: the Browns’ uniform colors for today were approved by the league, at Cleveland’s request, per source. Bad contrast on TV and in person. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2019

Of course a bigger story would have been the Browns trotting out uniforms that the league didn’t approve. But color rush has struck again, causing angst and confusion for viewers.

It’s not quite the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets wreaking havoc on colorblind fans. But it’s still a problem.

Color rush struck again as Cleveland's road uniforms against the Broncos caused confusion for fans. (J. Downing/Reuters)

