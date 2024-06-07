Is the color green unsafe to wear in São Paulo for fans traveling to the Packers game? (Hint: don't hesitate to pack those jerseys)

New Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs created a stir when discussing the team's forthcoming trip to Brazil on the podcast "Green Light with Chris Long," suggesting the team will receive armored escorts and that anyone wearing the color green is in danger.

Jacobs apologized on Instagram on Friday with the message: "Damn I was misinformed sorry Brazil see you soon."

Here's what transpired:

What did Josh Jacobs say on the Chris Long podcast?

Long, a former member of the Philadelphia Eagles, was naturally interested in Green Bay's Week 1 meeting with Philadelphia in São Paulo, Brazil, coming up Sept. 6. But Jacobs was quick to point out that the trip wasn't going to resemble a beachside vacation.

"They said the part of Brazil we're going to, we can't even wear green," Jacobs said, adding that the edict had "something to do with the gangs and stuff."

"They probably won't even let us leave the hotel."

Packers running back Josh Jacobs posted to his Instagram story that he was misinformed about Brazil, relating to comments he made about the safety of São Paulo on a podcast interview.

Jacobs suggested there would be armored vehicles following the team's bus and that the team should pack black and white colors for the voyage. "I was looking forward to it, 'Man it's about to be a fun week.' And after telling us all of that, 'Yeah, it's not gonna be like that.'"

One day later, Jacobs backtracked on Instagram, saying he was "misinformed."

Is the color green really unsafe to wear in São Paulo?

The idea of a green being forbidden surely stems from a custom at Arena Corinthians, where the Packers and Eagles will meet.

The soccer club Corinthians (which wears black and white) calls the stadium home, whereas the color of rival club Palmeiras is green. Ergo the color green is customarily "banned" from the stadium, but exceptions have been and will be made for unusual events like this one.

Take the 2016 Summer Olympics hosted in Brazil, where men's soccer games were hosted at the venue. Matches included Nigeria (decked out all in green) against Germany and Iraq (all in green) against South Africa (yellow jerseys with green accents).

This is Nigeria playing at Arena Corinthians during the 2016 Rio Olympics soccer tournament. pic.twitter.com/2DuZNkQNZz — Wendell Ferreira (@wendellfp) June 6, 2024

Outside the stadium, wearing green won't create any undue attention, according to Brazilian writer Felipe Reis Aceti, who penned a column on the subject for popular Packers fan site Cheesehead TV.

Is São Paulo unsafe?

It's the largest city in Brazil and one of the largest cities in the world, 50% larger than New York City by population, so as you might expect, there are bound to be some problems. But not to the degree that fans should be uniquely concerned.

A video message posted to the Packers Brazil fan account expressed frustration with the newfound negative attention.

STOP WITH THE NONSENSE!



We all can wear green in the game and everyday. THIS IS NOT A JUNGLE, WE AREN'T WILD ANIMALS!



All this misinformation is so stupid that make's me sick. Please, stop. It's time to show love, not hate.#GreenItsNotAProblem @iAM_JoshJacobs @RasulEra pic.twitter.com/a5F8ac0JA8 — Packers Brasil 🧀 (@PackersBR) June 7, 2024

"Stop thinking that we are living in a jungle with wild people with animal behaviors," said Marcus Rovere, who runs the Packers Brazil account. "Obviously in Brazil, we have some security problems like anywhere in the world, including the United States.

"You can wear your Packers jersey or Eagles jersey. You can come to Brazil and enjoy this big party that's gonna be here. Enjoy this amazing feeling that Brazil always shows to anyone who comes here."

Brazil native Martinho Sander, now a retired pastor living in New Berlin who makes regular trips to Brazil, expressed in an interview this year that danger awaits only for those who seek it out within the city.

Aceti had more, including references to statistics that show São Paulo is, for its size, unusually safe.

"A public security survey using data from the Ministry of Health, the Mortality Monitoring Panel of the Department of Health Surveillance and Environment (SVSA), and the 2022 Census from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, classified São Paulo as the second safest state in Brazil," he wrote. "Moreover, the state of São Paulo has 19 of the 50 safest cities in the country, according to a research conducted by a Brazilian company named Urban Systems. Additionally, in 2023, São Paulo recorded the lowest number of homicides in 23 years."

According to the Rio Times, the murder rate per 100,000 citizens was 8.4 in São Paulo, well below the national average of 23.4. By comparison, Milwaukee spiked as high as 37.99 per 100,000 residents in 2022, but even at its low point of the past 20 years, it was 12.08.

In USA Today's ranking of the 50 most dangerous cities in the world, using homicides per 100,000 citizens as its guide in 2019, only one Brazilian city on the list was even remotely close to São Paulo, and even that city was separated by 10 hours driving time. The rest were between 30-60 hours of drive time away. St. Louis, Baltimore, Detroit and New Orleans all make the list from the United States.

Players for Iraq (in green) and South Africa (yellow) compete during the 2016 Olympic Games at Arena Corinthians in São Paulo, Brazil, on Aug. 10, 2016.

São Paulo has hosted major events before

The 2016 Olympics are one example of major events hosted by the city before, but not the only. The men's FIFA World Cup came to the county in 2014, with the women's World Cup scheduled to play in Brazil in 2027.

"São Paulo, the most populous city in Brazil, offers all essential services," Aceti wrote, "including law enforcement, hospitals, and transportation, operating around the clock. This won't be the city's first time handling such large-scale events."

