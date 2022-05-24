Colonial should make this dream pairing a reality as PGA Tour returns to Fort Worth

If the Charles Schwab Challenge brass are taking pairing suggestions for the opening rounds, yours truly is happy to provide one: Make a group with the three reigning major champions in the field.

Colonial has the opportunity to do just that after Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship on Sunday. Thomas is joined by Scottie Scheffler (Masters) and Collin Morikawa (British Open) as the other current major winners in Colonial’s 120-player field.

That would be a must-see pairing, but we won’t know if the suggestion is followed until pairings are released later this week. Regardless, it’s a strong field once again for Fort Worth’s annual PGA Tour stop.

“This is one of the benefits of playing the week after the PGA,” said Michael Tothe, Colonial’s tournament director. “These guys are usually pretty good about honoring their commitment. As of right now, Justin Thomas is honoring his commitment. Anytime you get to showcase the best of the best is great. That’s what we want. We work hard to put ourselves in position to host the best in the world.”

Here are five story lines to watch going into the tournament, which starts Thursday.

1. Thomas’ impact. Fresh off his second PGA Championship title, Thomas immediately becomes one of the biggest story lines. He’ll be making his third straight appearance at Colonial, tying for 10th in 2020 and tying for 40th last year. Thomas’ best round was an opening-round 64 in 2020.

Thomas is playing well right now, of course, but it’ll be interesting to see how he fares. Last year, Phil Mickelson missed the cut at Colonial following his historic victory at the 2021 PGA.

2. World’s best. Thomas has the most buzz around him given his latest victory but Scheffler remains the top player in the world. He was a late commitment to the Colonial but the tournament is glad the Dallas resident decided to play.

Scheffler tied for 55th in 2020 and missed the cut last year, but he has the game to contend on any course.

3. Spieth factor. Jordan Spieth is always among the favorites going into Colonial. He won the event in 2016 and has never missed the cut in nine appearances.

Spieth has been in contention going into Sunday the last three years but has fallen short. Does that change this year? Spieth is looking to join an exclusive club as a player with multiple Colonial victories. Zach Johnson is the last to accomplish the feat when he won in 2012 (Johnson also won in 2010).

4. Eyes on the Frogs. Given that TCU is just down the street, former Frogs are always fan favorites at the Colonial. And there’s two in this year’s field with Tom Hoge and Paul Barjon.

Hoge, who won his first PGA Tour event earlier this year, will be playing in his sixth Colonial. He’s missed the past two cuts, but finished tied for 17th in 2016.

Barjon, meanwhile, will be making his Colonial debut.

It’s worth noting that former TCU great J.J. Henry did not receive an invite this year. Henry has played in every Colonial since 2002.

5. Renovation on the horizon. Colonial will undergo a $21 million renovation following the 2023 tournament, something the membership views as a “generational” project.

Another iconic golf course in the DFW area, Northwood Club in Dallas which hosted the 1952 U.S. Open, recently underwent a renovation by golf architect Tripp Davis. Gil Hanse is handling Colonial’s renovation but Davis recently offered his insight into undertaking a project on such a storied property.

“The fun part of it is adapting it to the modern game, the modern maintenance,” Davis said.

Briefly

Colonial’s field has been shuffled the past couple of days.

Bubba Watson, Sepp Straka, Charl Schwartzel and Harris English have all withdrawn. The replacements are Scott Piercy, Trey Mullinax, Greyson Sigg and Mark Hubbard. Jason Dufner has also been added to the field via a sponsor exemption.