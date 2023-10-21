Colonia football beats Rahway in battle of playoff bubble teams as season winds down

WOODBRIDGE – Colonia knew its mission – win, or the Patriots' season would likely be over.

Jaeden Jones and company delivered in a 35-7 victory over Rahway to all but clinch a playoff spot. The explosively versatile quarterback accounted for five touchdowns and Colonia scored twice with under 3 minutes left in the first half to break open a tight game.

Rahway (3-6) entered at No. 15 in NJSIAA North Group 4 and Colonia (5-4) was No. 16. The top 16 qualify based on the United Power Rankings, a mix of power points with residuals and strength of schedule. Rahway will have to wait until all the numbers are crunched following the weekend’s games for its fate.

One thing was sure – a loss Friday wouldn’t have helped any.

Colonia coach Tom Roarty called it a program win and, indeed, everything seemed to go Colonia’s way.

Up 13-7 late in the first half, Jones reeled off a 27-yard run. He then threw downfield to a wide-open Nygel Hill for a 57-yard touchdown pass with 2:16 left before halftime and a 20-7 lead.

Colonia forced a quick punt and Jones connected with Joe Perosi for a 63-yard pass down the right sideline. Jones then threw a 50-50 ball to Hill in the right side of the end zone. Rahway’s Ziare Fields made a good play and knocked it away. The ball bounced off his helmet, flew straight up and into Hill’s hands for a touchdown with 25 seconds remaining in the half.

Yup, it was that kind of night for Colonia.

Jones then ran in the 2-point conversion for the 28-7 lead heading into intermission. The quarterback, who also played safety, added rushing scores of 8, 3 and 27 yards.

Rahway’s Andrew Avent rushed for a 2-yard touchdown five seconds into the second quarter. Fields’ long kickoff return of nearly 70 yards set up the score.

