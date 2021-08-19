Colonels open season at Perry Co. Central

Aug. 19—WILLIAMSBURG — The Zeke Eier era kicks off Friday when his Whitley County Colonels pay a visit to Perry County Central.

The Colonels are coming off a 2-6 campaign while the Commodores were 3-6.

Eier admitted yesterday liked what he has seen with his team's two scrimmages, and hopes his Colonels' play carries over into the regular season.

"I have been pleased with the first two scrimmages," he said. "Our kids played extremely hard and will be physical. It's a great thing to build off of. Obviously there is room to grow and improve and we want to get better every day.

"I loved our physicality, and the way we competed," he added. "We executed for the most part but can still clean up some technique to be even better. I am fired up to tee it up for real and our kids are extremely fired up and ready to get started."

Perry Central struggled to get much consistency going last season but looks to be much-improved entering Friday's game.

"Perry Central has some big guys up front," Eier said. "They are well-coached and play fundamentally sound. They are improved from last year and it should be a great test and opportunity for our guys to compete.

"Our keys are to play hard, physical football for all four quarters," he added."We always want to win the turnover battle so we need to protect the ball and get a turnover or big play on defense and special teams. We need to go out and execute playing at full speed."

The Colonels haven't won a season-opener since 2008, and what better way to begin the Eier era with a victory.

"It'd be great to start out with a win," Eier said. "Only half the teams in the state will be undefeated after Friday and we have a burning desire to be one."