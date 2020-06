Colombia's Uran facing competition from unlikely source

VIDEO SHOWS: PROFESSIONAL CYCLIST RIGOBERTO URAN RIDING ON COUNTRY ROAD WITH A RURAL FARM WORKER RIGHT BEHIND HIM, TWO SOUNDBITES FROM URAN, URAN MEETING FARM WORKER AT HIS WORKPLACE, URAN BUYING CYCLING GEAR FOR WORKER, URAN AND WORKER PARTICIPATING IN VIRTUAL TOURNAMENT

EDITORS NOTE: PART FILMED IN PORTRAIT

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT

SHOWS:

LA CEJA, COLOMBIA (RECENT) (ORIGINALLY IN PORTRAIT) (GO RIGO GO! - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY GO RIGO GO!, NO RESALE)

1. PROFESSIONAL CYCLIST, RIGOBERTO URAN, CYCLING WITH RURAL FARMWORKER, IVAN DARIO JIMENEZ, COMING UP FROM BEHIND

2. URAN AND JIMENEZ ON COUNTRY ROAD

3. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) PROFESSIONAL CYCLIST, RIGOBERTO URAN, SAYING: (APPROXIMATE TRANSLATION)

"Look who I found going 45 kilometers per hour (28 miles per hour)."

4. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) PROFESSIONAL CYCLIST, RIGOBERTO URAN, SAYING: (APPROXIMATE TRANSLATION)

[SOUNDBITE BEGINS OVER SHOT OF JIMENEZ WHO IS SPEAKING] "He caught up to me. I was doing [URAN ON CAMERA] an individual time trial training when they told me: there's a man coming up on your tail, and I thought, he must be all aerodynamic and just look."

LA CEJA, COLOMBIA (RECENT) (GO RIGO GO! - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY GO RIGO GO!, NO RESALE)

5. VARIOUS, URAN MEETING JIMENEZ AT THE FLOWER FARM WHERE HE WORKS

MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA (RECENT) (ORIGINALLY IN PORTRAIT) (GO RIGO GO! - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY GO RIGO GO!, NO RESALE)

6. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) PROFESSIONAL CYCLIST, RIGOBERTO URAN, SAYING:

"Well ladies and gentlemen, we're here with Ivancho (Jimenez), we brought him from La Ceja, we took him away from work, they lent him to us for a little bit, we'll be fast. I brought him to my store in Medellin, the Go Rigo Go! store and we're going to suit him up. We have some surprises for our friend."

MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA (RECENT) (GO RIGO GO! - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY GO RIGO GO!, NO RESALE)

Story continues

7. VARIOUS, URAN PICKING OUT CLOTHING AND ITEMS FOR JIMENEZ

MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA (RECENT) (ORIGINALLY IN PORTRAIT) (GO RIGO GO! - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY GO RIGO GO!, NO RESALE)

8. URAN KNOCKING ON DRESSING ROOM DOOR

9. JIMENEZ MODELLING CYCLIST CLOTHING

10. URAN PRESENTING JIMENEZ WITH NEW BICYCLE

11. URAN AND JIMENEZ PREPARING FOR VIRTUAL CYCLING TOURNAMENT

MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA (RECENT) (GO RIGO GO! - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY GO RIGO GO!, NO RESALE)

12. SCREEN SHOWING VIRTUAL TOURNAMENT

MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA (RECENT) (ORIGINALLY IN PORTRAIT) (GO RIGO GO! - MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY GO RIGO GO!, NO RESALE)

13. URAN AND JIMENEZ CYCLING DURING VIRTUAL TOURNAMENT

MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA (RECENT) (GO RIGO GO! - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY GO RIGO GO!, NO RESALE)

14. VARIOUS, SCREEN SHOWING VIRTUAL TOURNAMENT

STORY: Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Uran is used to stiff competition from fellow road racers, but he was shocked recently when a humble Colombian farm worker came right up on his tail while he was out training.

Uran was doing an individual time trial while training on the rural highways outside Medellin, Colombia when he peeked behind him to see Ivan Dario Jimenez, a worker at a flower farm, easily keeping pace behind.

Uran was so impressed he later showed up at Jimenez's workplace, ostensibly to take him to Medellin so that the pair could participate in a virtual tournament together.

But, when Jimenez arrived, Uran surprised him by outfitting him with a brand new bike and gear from his Go Rigo Go! store.

Uran has finished in second place at both the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France and won the silver medal in the road race at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

(Production: Herbert Villarraga, Javier Andres Rojas)