Colombian Soccer's 'El Clasico' Marred by Fan Violence

A 5-0 drubbing at the hands of their city rivals in Colombian soccer’s own “El Clasico” was too much to take for fans of Atletico Nacional, with violent scenes erupting in the stands as Independiente Medellin closed in on an easy win on December 3.

Video here shows the anger boiling over at the Estadio Polideportivo Sur, with scuffles seen between fans in Nacional’s green and white and stewards in yellow.

The fans started throwing bottles and other objects, local media said.

The violent scenes led referee Jhon Hinestroza to pause the game, before he abandoned it around 10 minutes early.

With only a short time remaining in the game, and Independiente enjoying a five-goal lead, the result was allowed to stand. Credit: @Yulius___ via Storyful