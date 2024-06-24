Colombia vs Paraguay: Preview, predictions and team news

Colombia look to extend their 23-game unbeaten run as Los Cafeteros take on Paraguay at Copa America 2024 on June 24.

Colombia might not have qualified for the 2022 World Cup, but the CONMEBOL side has done everything since to make up for the devastating failure. Under Nestor Lorenzo and led by James Rodriguez, Los Cafeteros have not lost a match since February 2022, and this summer's Copa America is the perfect chance to re-announce themselves on the world stage.

Paraguay are Colombia's first opponents in the tournament, and although Nestor's squad are the favorites to win the match, Paraguay have recently performed well at the Copa America, only losing back-to-back quarter-finals in penalty shootouts. Both sides will look to start their 2024 campaign with three points.

Here's 90min's guide to Colombia vs Paraguay at Copa America 2024.

Colombia vs Paraguay H2H record (last five games)

Colombia: 3 wins

Paraguay: 0 wins

Draws: 2

Last meeting: Paraguay 0-1 Colombia (Nov. 21, 2024) - 2026 World Cup Qualifier

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Colombia vs Paraguay on TV and live stream

Colombia team news

Colombia possess one of the most intriguing squads at Copa America. Although they might not have as many superstars as Argentina or Brazil, Los Cafeteros have dangerous players in their starting XI, including Liverpool's Luis Diaz and Fluminense's Jhon Arias. Nestor Lorenzo's squad has scored 12 goals in just four matches so far in 2024.

Colombia's recent form would make them the favorites of almost any other Copa America group, but the 2019 champions, Brazil, are also in Group D. Regardless, James Rodriguez and co. are still expected to advance to the quarter-finals.

Colombia predicted lineup vs Paraguay

Colombia predicted lineup vs Paraguay (4-2-3-1): Vargas; Munoz, Lucumi, Mina, Mujica; Uribe, Lerma; Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz; Borre

Paraguay team news

Beyond Paraguay's most recent win against Panama in an international friendly, La Albirroja have struggled to produce positive results. In fact, Paraguay have just two wins in their last nine matches dating back to September 2023.

Daniel Garnero's backline has shined despite Paraguay's lack of victories. Although there has been an inconsistent rotation of defenders over the last year for La Albirroja, the collective defense has kept two clean sheets in three matches this year, of course with help from their keeper, Carlos Miguel.

It will take an outstanding feat, though, to keep Colombia from scoring.

Paraguay predicted lineup vs Colombia

Paraguay predicted lineup vs Colombia (4-3-3): Coronel; Velazquez, Balbuena, Gomez, Alonso; Villasanti, Cubas, Almiron; Sosa, Bareiro, Enciso

Colombia vs Paraguay score prediction

Colombia is not going to end their unbeaten run against Paraguay. The chemistry between James, Arias, and Diaz is too much for Paraguay to deal with, especially when the Colombians are expected to set and control the pace of the match.

Colombia defeated Paraguay 1-0 when the two sides met back in November, and Lorenzo's stars will come into their first Copa America 2024 match looking to insert even more dominance onto their lesser opponents.