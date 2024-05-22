Colombia’s Javier Reyes feels close to reaching UFC dream: ‘I’m more than ready to kill it’

Colombia has had little historical representation in the UFC and there’s currently no Colombia-born fighter in the promotion. Javier Reyes wants to change that.

The rising featherweight dreams of making it to the premiere MMA promotion on the planet, and now on the best run of his 10-year professional MMA career, Reyes (18-3) doesn’t see himself too far from it.

“I think I’m a fight away, or maybe even next fight is one in the UFC,” Reyes told MMA Junkie in Spanish. “I don’t think it will be long, and I hope it’s not because I’m already 30 and this career is not infinite. I hope it’s soon because I’m at my best moment.”

Reyes is coming off a TKO win over Dana White’s Contender Series alumn Chase Gibson in the co-main event of LFA 184 this past Friday. The victory improved Reyes’ win streak to eight in a row with seven finishes. Prior to fighting in LFA, Reyes was competing under the Combate Global banner.

“Blair” feels ready to jump into the big leagues.

“Yeah, I really do feel ready,” Reyes said. “That’s why I was nervous for this last fight with Chase Gibson, as he had fought in Contender Series and had gotten close to making it into the UFC and had a good run, so I was a little nervous.

“However, once the fight got going I felt like I had everything to finish the fight, even earlier than I did. I’m at the level of UFC. When I’m in Phoenix, I train with UFC guys and I feel like I’m at their level, so it’s just a matter of getting the opportunity.”

Javier Reyes now on an 8-fight winning streak after his TKO win in the co-main event of last night’s LFA card. He’s 18-3. One of Colombia’s best fighters right now and looking to get in the UFC. 🇨🇴pic.twitter.com/MA7CY6wGey — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) May 18, 2024

Apart from building a better life for himself and a legacy, Reyes, who lives and trains out of Bogota, Colombia, wants to see his country’s flag represented more in the octagon. It would be a dream come true to be one of the few Colombians who have fought in the UFC.

“I’m more than ready to kill it and make history,” Reyes said. “And it’s not just about signing one Colombian, I’m sure if you sign me, you’re taking half of the country as well. I have a strong following and I want to show that Colombian power. I’m born and trained in Colombia, and I’m ready.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie