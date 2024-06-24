🚨 Colombia hang on to defeat Paraguay; Brazil to come

Copa América Group D is finally underway as round one comes to a close Monday evening. Colombia took on Paraguay, while Brazil is set to square off with Costa Rica. Here is what has gone down so far.

Colombia 2-1 Paraguay

Scorers: Muñoz 32′; Lerma 42′ ; Enciso 69′

Colombia fended off a late push to earn all three points against Paraguay to kick off Group D.

Néstor Lorenzo were rampant in the early going, putting the Paraguayan rearguard under immense pressure from the very first whistle.

They were finally rewarded for the efforts past the half-hour mark when Daniel Muñoz broke the deadlock to bring the roof of NRG Stadium.

They backed that goal up with one more before the break when Jefferson Lerma was left unmarked in the box to fire home and double the lead.

While it looked like Colombia would cruise to the finish line, Paraguay pulled one back through Julio Enciso, forcing the leaders out of their shell once again.

A late Colombia penalty shout was waved off after a VAR check, but Paraguay could not take advantage of their second chance to find an equalizer.

