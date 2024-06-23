Colombia Copa America 2024 squad guide: Fixtures, predictions and best players

Colombia might not be the favorites to win Copa America 2024, but their recent string of impressive performances cemented Los Cafeteros as the dark horses heading into the tournament.

Despite not qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, Colombia have put together a 23-game unbeaten run, dating all the way back to March 2022. Nestor Lorenzo's men have defeated Brazil, the USA, Mexico, Germany, Spain, and more in the last two years, and they show no signs of slowing down. In fact, Argentina outscored their opponents 8-1 in their two recent international friendlies to prepare for Copa America 2024.

Here's 90min's guide to Colombia at Copa America 2024.

Colombia's Copa America 2024 squad might not have as many big names as other CONMEBOL teams competing this summer, but Nestor Lorenzo assembled a balanced roster of youth and experience.

James Rodriguez will once again captain Los Cafeteros and play alongside Mateus Uribe and Jefferson Lerma in the midfield. Luis Diaz and Jhon Arias, meanwhile, will look to continue their synergy up top. Perhaps the most reliable player on the team, Daniel Munoz, will slot in a right-back.

There is a question regarding who will start between the posts for Colombia. David Ospina missed about half the 2023/24 season with various injuries, making way for Camilo Vargas to become the No. 1 goalkeeper within the last year. It is likely Ospina's last Copa America, though, so Lorenzo has a decision to make.

Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernandez did not make the squad.

Fixtures

Colombia's first two fixtures of the tournament should give them little problems. Los Cafeteros' first match at Copa America 2024 is against Paraguay, a team they have already beaten twice in the last two years.

Four days later, Colombia will meet Costa Rica in Glendale, AZ. Although Colombia should walk away with three points, they must be ready to battle against a confident Costa Rica side that has only lost one game in their last six matches.

Group D, though, will come down to Brazil vs Colombia. Assuming both sides are level on points by the time their final fixture comes around, a winner inside of 90 minutes will determine who finishes atop the group.

Colombia's record vs Copa America 2024 group stage opponents

Colombia's potential knockout opponents

Colombia should have no issues making it out of Group D and advancing to the Copa America quarter-finals. If Colombia finish the Group Stage as the winners of Group D, then they will face the runners-up of Group C (likely either USA or Uruguay).

If Los Cafeteros can only manage a second place finish, then they will play the winners of Group C (again, likely either USA or Uruguay).

Depending on how the quarter-final matches shake out, Colombia could face Brazil again in the semifinals.

Key players to watch

Colombia is typically playing their best soccer when Liverpool's Luis Diaz is aggressively pushing forward, using his pace to blow by lesser defenders tasked with keeping him quiet. Diaz is used to producing in big games thanks to his Premier League heritage.

Although James Rodriguez never truly lived up to the hype of his former Real Madrid transfer, he is the emotional leader for his country. At 32 years old, the midfielder has competition from Jorge Carrascal, but Lorenzo seems to be sticking with his captain in the starting XI, trusting him to deliver more perfectly weighted balls in the final third for his teammates.

Perhaps the most underrated player on the team, though, is Fluminense's Jhon Arias. The 26-year-old's contributions might not always appear on the scoresheet, but the winger is great in transition, and almost always at the heart of Colombia's attack. By all accounts, he is due for a huge tournament.

Colombia have what it takes to make the Copa America 2024 semifinals. They just beat the USA 5-1 in an international friendly, and it is easy to imagine a similar result should the two sides meet in the quarter-finals.

The biggest challenge for Lorenzo's men will be Brazil. The Selecao might have an underwhelming midfield, but they still have Alisson in goal and Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo up top. It will take Colombia's best effort to overcome Brazil in a possible semifinal fixture. If they fail, then they should have no trouble performing well in the third place match.

Even if Colombia succeed, Argentina will still likely come away with their record-breaking 16th Copa America title.