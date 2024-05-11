Cologne score late to take relegation fight to final matchday

Cologne's Damion Downs celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and 1. FC Union Berlin at the RheinEnergieStadion. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Cologne will have the chance to escape relegation in the final Bundesliga matchday next weekend after scoring a goal in stoppage-time to secure a 3-2 comeback win against Union Berlin on Saturday.

The traditional German club needed a win to avoid relegation this weekend, but the mission became even more difficult after Robin Knoche and Kevin Volland from the spot gave Union a 2-0 lead with less than 20 minutes played.

Cologne pulled one back shortly before the break, but the atmosphere at their Rhein Energie stadium was dim as relegation to the second division seemed just a matter of minutes.

That changed completely once Steffen Tigges found the equalizer in the 87th minute and when Damion Downs secured Cologne a crucial win in the third minute of stoppage-time.

Cologne are currently two points away from the relegation play-off spot, currently occupied by Mainz, who later face Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund. If Mainz avoid defeat, Union end the matchday in the drop zone.

Elsewhere, Freiburg played out a 1-1 draw with Heidenheim in coach's Christian Streich final home game with the team. The 1-1 score also prevailed in matches between RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen, and Borussia Mönchengladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt.

