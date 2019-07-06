Coloardo Avalanche's 'Big Z' tweet draws ire of Bruins fans originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Colorado Avalanche social media team felt the wrath of Bruins fans on Friday.

After signing Nikita Zadorov, the Avs announced the move on Twitter by referring to the defenseman as "Big Z". That didn't sit well with B's fans, who were quick to send reminders of that nickname belonging to Boston's veteran defenseman Zdeno Chara.

Not the real Big Z pic.twitter.com/6ZxTIwASid — DatMetsFan (@MetsDat) July 5, 2019

You signed Chara? — Mark Dittrich (@markdittrich1) July 5, 2019

That doesn't look like Zdeno Chara — Andrew Kulig (@AKools22) July 5, 2019

there is only ONE BIG Z! and he isnt on the avs squad! #BruinUp #BigZ33 — Mikkael Jordison (@mikkaeljordison) July 5, 2019

Weird I only know one Big Z in the league. — Ɯιℓℓ 🚨 (@_TheReal_Will) July 5, 2019

Only ONE Big Z. This ain't it. pic.twitter.com/NzgZS5k80f — Paul Henderson (@Hendy759) July 5, 2019

And there are many more where that came from.

Maybe the Avs learned their lesson, as they stayed away from "Big Z" and instead called Zadorov "Z Smash" in their next tweet:

With 21 years in the NHL under his belt to Zarovov's six (and of course being the league's tallest player), it's safe to say Chara has earned the "Big Z" nickname. But that's not up to us to decide. We'll let the Twitter mob handle that one. . .

