Coloardo Avalanche's 'Big Z' tweet draws ire of Bruins fans
The Colorado Avalanche social media team felt the wrath of Bruins fans on Friday.
After signing Nikita Zadorov, the Avs announced the move on Twitter by referring to the defenseman as "Big Z". That didn't sit well with B's fans, who were quick to send reminders of that nickname belonging to Boston's veteran defenseman Zdeno Chara.
WELCOME BACK, BIG Z!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/OxXiWyY8OK
— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) July 5, 2019
— Mike Kehoe (@MKehoe88) July 5, 2019
Not the real Big Z pic.twitter.com/6ZxTIwASid
— DatMetsFan (@MetsDat) July 5, 2019
— Shawn DeBoer (@SDeebs8) July 5, 2019
You signed Chara?
— Mark Dittrich (@markdittrich1) July 5, 2019
Cute nickname pic.twitter.com/sB8iKpKGXh
— Matt Sullivan (@Matt_Sul) July 5, 2019
That doesn't look like Zdeno Chara
— Andrew Kulig (@AKools22) July 5, 2019
there is only ONE BIG Z! and he isnt on the avs squad! #BruinUp #BigZ33
— Mikkael Jordison (@mikkaeljordison) July 5, 2019
Weird I only know one Big Z in the league.
— Ɯιℓℓ 🚨 (@_TheReal_Will) July 5, 2019
Only ONE Big Z. This ain't it. pic.twitter.com/NzgZS5k80f
— Paul Henderson (@Hendy759) July 5, 2019
And there are many more where that came from.
Maybe the Avs learned their lesson, as they stayed away from "Big Z" and instead called Zadorov "Z Smash" in their next tweet:
Another year of Z Smash!?
Yes, please! #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/h5cMNLp4r9
— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) July 5, 2019
With 21 years in the NHL under his belt to Zarovov's six (and of course being the league's tallest player), it's safe to say Chara has earned the "Big Z" nickname. But that's not up to us to decide. We'll let the Twitter mob handle that one. . .
