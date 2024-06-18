Colo-NESCO edges Baxter softball to earn season sweep

Jun. 18—MCCALLSBURG — Kendall Brummel and Holly Zahurones each had two hits, but the Baxter softball team couldn't hold down a narrow lead during a 10-8 road loss to Colo-NESCO on June 7.

The Bolts led 6-5 after three innings, but the Royals plated two in the fifth and three in the sixth to win the Iowa Star Conference matchup.

Colo-NESCO out-hit the Bolts 12-5 and the Royals committed five errors.

Baxter led 2-1 after the first and both teams scored four in the second. The Bolts (0-11, 0-8 in the conference) plated one run each in the fifth and seventh but came up short of getting their first win.

Zahurones had two hits, four RBIs and one stolen base, Brummel collected two hits, three runs, one walk and two steals and Caydence Sulzle doubled, scored two runs, walked twice and stole three bases.

Karlee Koehler walked once, scored one run and stole two bases, Avery Wonders had one run, one RBI and two steals, Camden Moffit was hit by a pitch and scored one run and Emie Tuhn walked once. Mallory Bottorff also stole two bases.

Wonders (0-8) started in the circle and took the loss after allowing seven runs — four earned — on seven hits and two walks. She struck out two in four innings.

Zahurones allowed three earned runs on three hits, three walks and two hit batters and she struck out one in two innings.

Molly Angell led the Royals (3-13, 2-8) with three hits, three runs, two RBIs and two steals.

Annabelle Nessa struck out 15 batters and allowed two earned runs in seven innings.

Dunkerton 14, Baxter 4

DUNKERTON — The Bolts were limited to two hits and committed six errors in a 14-4 road loss to Dunkerton on June 5.

Baxter fell behind 8-0 after one and never recovered during the Iowa Star Conference game.

Huffaker and Tuhn both doubled, scored one run and had one RBI, Moffit, Zahurones and Koehler each walked once and Sulzle scored one run and stole one base.

Klaire Shanks and Koehler had one RBI, Zahurones scored one run and Brummel stole one base.

Wonders took the loss in the circle after allowing eight runs — three earned — on five hits and one walk in 1/3 of an inning.

Zahurones pitched four innings and surrendered three earned runs on six hits, four walks and one hit batter. She struck out two.

Kylee Pexa led Dunkerton (4-12, 2-6) with three hits, two runs and four RBIs. The Raiders stole eight bases, walked seven times and had four doubles but also committed three errors.

The game ended in five innings after Dunkerton scored four runs in the fifth. Baxter scored once in the second and fourth and twice in the third.

Riceville 15, Baxter 1

BAXTER — Shanks had the Bolts' lone hit and walked once, but Riceville scored five runs in the second and seven in the fourth during a 15-1 road win in Iowa Star Conference play on Tuesday.

Sulzle walked once, Moffit and Koehler were each hit by a pitch and Blaire Jutting walked once and scored one run.

Wonders suffered the pitching loss after allowing nine runs — two earned — on seven hits and one walk in 2 2/3 innings. She struck out one.

Jutting surrendered six earned runs on four hits and four walks in 1 1/3 innings. She struck out one.

Kylie Dvorak laced three doubles, scored two runs and had three RBIs to lead Riceville, which improved to 7-14 and 5-7 in conference play.

Madrid 6, Baxter 2

BAXTER — Brummel, Tuhn and Shanks had the team's lone hits against Madrid on Wednesday, but the Bolts fell behind in the third and never recovered during a 6-2 non-conference home loss.

The Bolts scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but it was not enough.

Brummel and Tuhn had one hit and one run, Shanks contributed two RBIs, Sulzle walked once and stole one base and Brummel swiped one base.

Wonders took the loss in the circle after allowing one earned run on five hits and three walks in seven innings. She struck out two.

Claire Knudsen had two hits and three RBIs to lead Madrid (9-15), while Brooklyn Murry struck out eight and allowed one earned run in seven innings.