Collinsworth: Russell Wilson needs to play the game of his life vs. the 49ers

The biggest game of the NFL regular season will be the final game of the NFL regular season, when the Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." Cris Collinsworth, who will provide color for the primetime matchup, was kind enough to help preview the matchup for NBC Sports Northwest.

Among the topics Collinsworth covered was Marshawn Lynch's return to Seattle. Nobody knows how much work Lynch is going to get, but there will be a noticeable anticipation for every aspect of his first game back in Seattle. From pregame warmups through all four quarters, all eyes will be on Beast Mode.

"I just can't imagine the reaction to the crowd when he goes in the game for the first time. Right? Think about that," Collinsworth said. "At some moment, they're going to trot Marshawn on the field and that place is going to go crazy."

There's still some mystique to Lynch. Seattle isn't asking for a full season out of the 33-year-old running back. The Seahawks just need a few games for Lynch to try and tap into his vintage self. Between the primetime stage and the magnitude of the stakes, it would be unwise to assume Lynch has nothing left in the tank.

"We've seen a lot of guys in one-off sort of situations call upon some inner magic and make it happen," Collinsworth said.

Ultimately Collinsworth believes that the Seahawks chances of winning rest on Russell Wilson's shoulders.

"I think Russell Wilson is going to have to play the game of his life," he said. "I really do. He has had to carry this team, to some extent, this year. But, in this one, he's really going to have to have the game of his life. And I've seen him do that. I've seen him plenty of times just go off, right? He just does things where you just kind of – sort of like Lamar Jackson – you just go, ‘Wow, that's pretty cool.'"

The pass protection has been a major liability of late for Seattle's offense. Most recently, Chandler Jones had four sacks and six quarterback hits all by himself in the Seahawks embarrassing Week 16 loss to the Cardinals.

With Duane Brown (knee) out at least another two games, Seattle needs to hope that Jamarco Jones or George Fant can help keep the ship afloat. That didn't happen against Arizona. Without improvement, Nick Bosa and Co. could wreck the Seahawks offensive game plan on Sunday.

Collinsworth believes that Wilson's wizardry can help mitigate some of Seattle's protection breakdowns.

"There's a big difference between getting close to Russell Wilson is different than getting him on the ground," he said. "The teams that can get him on the ground and kill four or five drives with those kinds of plays, they have a good chance of beating them. And, I've also seen teams that were all over him and got hands on him and sacked him one time and you're going to lose if you do that. It's catch me if you can with Russell Wilson."

San Francisco sacked Wilson five times Week 10, but Seattle was still able to pull out an overtime victory. It's hard to imagine the Seahawks winning this time around should a similar script play out.

