Collinsworth would bet Cowboys to win Super Bowl
Sunday Night Football analyst Cris Collinsworth joins Dan Patrick to discuss his Super Bowl pick, the decision to play a rookie quarterback and the outlook for the Dallas Cowboys.
We asked five fantasy analysts which QBs could deliver a breakout campaign this season. All five candidates are going after pick 100 on Yahoo.
Thirty-two NFL teams, 32 fantasy football sleepers — Dalton Del Don makes the case for all of 'em.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
FIFA's biggest challenge, now, is to sustain that shift in the three-year, 10-month interim between World Cups, and to use this quadrennial showcase to ease the broader sport’s growing pains rather than mask them.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Monday's Ravens at Commanders game.
Brooks Koepka narrowly missed an automatic slot on this year's Ryder Cup team. Will he get a captain's pick? It's still up in the air.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus looks to make sense out of some interesting ADP changes after Week 2 of exhibition play.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Thursday's Steelers vs. Falcons game.
Jennifer Eakins reveals 13 fantasy takeaways from Week 2 of the preseason, including several rookies getting a chance to shine.
Seattle has taken over the third AL wild card and sits just 3 games back in the AL West.
Rubiales said in a Monday video that he "made a mistake" when he kissed Jenni Hermoso. He has not yet been punished for it.
There hasn’t been much parity atop the college football rankings in recent seasons, but these teams aren’t completely flawless.
NASCAR Cup Series drivers at this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen are likely anticipating the event with wildly varying levels of enthusiasm.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Tiger Woods' new team golf league has signed its third team, TGL Atlanta.
The Ravens face the Commanders looking for their 25th straight preseason win.
The Cowboys were good last season, but not good enough.
All eyes will be on Brock Purdy's elbow before the season starts.
We kick off 'Conviction Week' on the pod and provide our strongest and final takes heading into the 2023 fantasy season. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to identify the biggest sleepers in drafts this year.
Maxie Baughan played in the league for 12 seasons and then spent nearly two decades as an assistant coach.