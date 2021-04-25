Collins: Strange April brings attention to old days, and the Phuture

Apr. 25—MOOSIC

It's been almost two decades since I first packed up my pen, notebook and sunscreen and hopped a flight to Clearwater, Florida, to cover my first spring training. How can that be? The memories are so vivid; the conversations still fresh. How can the careers of the players that surrounded me that first minor league camp at the then-sleepy complex on Old Coachman Road be long over? How can the game have changed so much?

Maybe it hasn't, it occurred to me, as I did something that I haven't done in many years. I sat down at the old ballpark at the foot of Montage Mountain Road and focused almost all of my attention on the team wearing the red jerseys in the first base dugout. Even though they aren't the home team anymore.

It has been another strange April at PNC Field, but at least there has been some kind of baseball. The stadium is serving as the Yankees' alternate training site again, until the RailRiders finally open their regular season next week. But really, they haven't been the park's only tenants.

The Yankees spent the better part of the month playing scrimmages against the Phillies' alternate-site squad based at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, providing a unique opportunity not just to get a look at New York's prospects, but gauge a bit where the old Lackawanna County Stadium tenants are in their development.

MLB.com ranks the Phillies' farm system at No. 23 in baseball. Nobody debates the Phillies system isn't where it was back in 2002. During my first spring training, general manager Ed Wade, his top assistant Mike Arbuckle, scouting director Marti Wolever and top international scout Sal Agostinelli built one of the best farm systems in baseball through slick drafts and an aggressive approach on the international market. But a quick scan around the alternate site shows this era isn't lacking talent that can help at the major league level.

In fact, it already has. Former first overall draft pick Mickey Moniak started the month playing games at PNC Field and wound up hitting his first major league homer Wednesday night in a win over San Francisco. Also in that game, shortstop Nick Maton had three hits, and he has started an unexpected early run with the club picking up five hits in his first 12 at-bats. He was showing a pretty consistent approach at the plate against Yankees alt-site pitching early last week.

What made the Phillies' system so intriguing back in 2002 was that some of its closest prospects to the big leagues were playing the positions you'd hope to be the strongest. Wade and his cohorts built from the middle of the field out, back then: They had a top pitching prospect, right-hander Brett Myers, and a top-10 prospect in the game, Marlon Byrd, patrolling center field. They had a solid young catcher with a taste of the big leagues, Johnny Estrada. They had a middle infielder, Chase Utley, who'd be a steadying, dynamic force in the lineup for years, and that's with shortstop Jimmy Rollins just coming off his rookie season.

The group of prospects the Phillies have now might not reach the lofty statuses some of those players reached. Combined, the ones mentioned above played in 6,778 major league games, and some of them were key cogs on the 2008 team that won the Phillies' first World Series in 28 years.

But it's difficult not to see similarities in how the system is built, with athleticism up the middle.

Their best starting pitching prospect, right-hander Spencer Howard, is working out of the big-league bullpen, but their No. 2 guy has been showing flashes at the alt-site.

Right-hander Francisco Morales looks like an old-school workhorse starter, if there is such a thing anymore. He looks more imposing on the hill than even his 6-foot-4, 185-pound frame would indicate, and the fact that he's still working to command a riding mid-to-upper-90s fastball makes him more than a bit intimidating.

As advertised, he struggled with command in a start against the Yankees at PNC Field on April 13, but he still struck out four in four innings and got some ugly swings on a slider that can be a put-away pitch in the big leagues right now. The coveted pitcher from the 2017 international signing class easily could make his major league debut later this season.

Behind him in center, Moniak has had his ups and downs as a pro after being selected as the first pick in the 2016 draft. He's a tremendous athlete still learning the game, though he has shown progress. The Phillies say his plate discipline improved dramatically at their alt-site last year, so much so they gave him some big-league run late last season. He wound up going 3 for 14, and he followed that up with a really nice spring camp.

A taller, lanky shortstop who swings left-handed, Maton isn't going to dazzle anybody with extreme athleticism like Moniak. But he's steady as it gets in the field, and as a hitter, he makes contact, finds gaps and doesn't seem to expand the strike zone. MLB ranks him as the No. 18 prospect in the system, but that's underrating him.

Maybe the most impressive of the Phillies prospects at the alt-site this spring is a catcher who is reminiscent of another back-in-the-day prospect. Like Carlos Ruiz, Rafael Marchán is a converted infielder who doesn't exactly look the part at 5-foot-9, but I'd take him over any of the four catching prospects in the Yankees system that organization holds in such high regard.

He has a strong, accurate arm and controls running games — he has thrown out 36 percent of runners in his minor league career. He also is a throwback offensive player, a battler at the plate who makes consistent contact and has walked about as often as he has struck out during his minor league career. He was one of the alt-site Phillies' toughest outs.

Myers was more polished at this stage in '02 than Morales. Moniak might not be Byrd, and Maton might be more Nick Punto than Rollins or Utley. The Phillies would sign up for Marchan being another Ruiz. The Phillies are in good shape with this group, either as trade chips or as building blocks for their own future.

