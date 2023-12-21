Collins signs with WVU, Campbell with Air Force in rare double signing ceremony at Princeton

Dec. 21—PRINCETON — Like a lot of small town kids who grew up playing football together, Princeton's Eli Campbell and Dominick Collins both thought it might be a great thing if one day they could both play on the same college football team.

Their story didn't play out that way. But at least they'll both have a substantial amount of blue on their respective college uniform color schemes.

Both West Virginia Class AAA football all-state first teamers were celebrated by family, fans, teammates and fellow students while they ceremonially embarked on their respective college careers at a double event held at the Little Theater at Princeton High School on National Signing Day, on Wednesday.

Campbell, a 6-foot-3, 290 pound offensive lineman, signed to play for the Falcons at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Collins, a 5-10, 160-pound wide receiver and defensive back, signed to play for the Mountaineers of West Virginia University.

Both received full scholarship offers.

Tigers head football coach Keith Taylor, who led Princeton to a 12-2 finish and its first-ever appearance in the WVSSAC state football finals, said both of Wednesday's signees found future football homes that should prove remarkably well-suited to each.

The National Signing Day festivities at Princeton also served as a terrific object lesson for their younger teammates, Taylor said.

"When your two best players are your two hardest workers, it's very easy for me to say 'Hey guys, if you work like those guys ... this is where you'll be," Taylor said.

"It's huge for our program but at the end of the day it's more about these kids and what they deserve. It shows any kid around the state, around the country, if you work hard, good things will happen," he said.

Campbell said he was interested in the highest level of academics along with a chance to compete at the highest levels of football. While several Ivy League programs courted him, Air Force, which was the first to offer him, ultimately offered the best balance of both.

"[Eli] has always been that guy. He's always been the smartest guy we've had on our football team, in the classroom and on the field. [Former Princeton head coach Chris Pedigo] set up a tutoring service for the team and Eli helped head that off. He's really excited ... he says he wants to fly. I'm sure he'll get the opportunity once he passes all the certifications," Taylor said.

Collins had always wanted to play college football at the highest competitive level he could attain — in spite of a frame finished his senior season with 83 catches for 1,901 yards and 27 touchdowns while rushing for 124 yards and five TDs. The offer he wanted most of all came in this past Sunday.

"There was a lot of interest [in Colllins} ... but nobody really pulled the trigger. He was always waiting on that Big Time Power Five offer that we thought he'd eventually get. Thankfully, Neil Brown and his staff finally saw what they needed to see and offered him the opportunity — which he deserves," Taylor said.

There have been Division I football signing ceremonies at Princeton before. Holding two during an unprecedented time in college football when high school signings have been upstaged by the practice of recruiting seasoned athletes via the transfer portal — that was a major day for program pride at Princeton.

Pedigo, who served as the honored pair's head coach for three of their four seasons with the Tigers before he retired from coaching last year, showed up to see his star pupils off.

"I'm just like a proud papa. It's a blessing. I told coach Taylor it's been a blessing just to step back and watch and to be able to enjoy it. I couldn't be more proud of Coach Taylor and I couldn't be more proud of Eli and Dominick and their teammates," said Pedigo, who was head coach of the Tigers when both of Wednesday's signees became part of the Princeton Senior High School football culture.

"These guys have earned it. Eli and Dominick have been in the weight room since Day One, man. If you want to play football Big Time, you have to earn it. Those guys have earned it.," the former Tigers head coach said.

" They've both had tremendous careers and tremendous senior seasons. I couldn't be more proud of them," Pedigo said.