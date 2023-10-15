Collins: Quizzes aced, it's time for Penn State to pass the test

Oct. 15—STATE COLLEGE

Penn State's offense averaged 6.8 yards per play in a steady rain Saturday. Its opponent averaged a meek 1.6.

The Nittany Lions scored touchdowns on seven straight drives. The defense allowed 31 plays of no yards, a loss or a turnover in the first 44 snaps against them. The special teams unit scored two touchdowns and blocked a punt.

Oh, and they won, 63-0. Which is all that needs to be said about what happened on a soggy homecoming day against outmatched UMass.

That's fitting, because nothing about Penn State's season will be defined by what happened against the Minutemen. That much has been clear since the Nittany Lions left the Rose Bowl in January with a jumbo jet full of confidence and an inability to keep the excitement over their championship potential contained.

It all leads to what is coming up, though.

Nothing that has happened so far is unimportant. But it will all be forgotten if it doesn't translate into what this program needs desperately: The long-elusive win against Ohio State in Columbus that would open the nation's eyes. That, maybe, would persuade everyone who has a doubt that their time really is now.

Head coach James Franklin didn't want to talk about the national spotlight that awaits his Nittany Lions after the game — "I just want a few hours of normalcy, to hang out with my wife," he pleaded — but when No. 6 Penn State heads to Ohio State in a battle of unbeatens next week, make no mistake: It's their biggest game of the season. It might be their biggest since they went to Minnesota unbeaten in 2019, if it's not bigger. That's not hype. It's not hyperbole.

It's cold fact.

Since they last met Ohio State at Beaver Stadium a year ago, they've won 11 games in a row. They hoisted the Rose Bowl trophy. They've outscored opponents by an average of 43-10 per game. They've forced 25 turnovers and given it away just six times.

This has looked like an elite team against every team that crosses its path. Except the likes of the Buckeyes and Michigan.

This season always has been about taking the steps to get past those teams.

Question now is, did a first-half schedule that featured six blowout wins against the likes of West Virginia, Delaware, Iowa and a UMass program that hasn't had a two-win season in five years do enough to get the Nittany Lions there?

"There's no team in the country, no team in the NFL, where there aren't areas where we can't be critiqued about," Franklin said. "But overall, I like where we're at. We've won different ways. We've won on the road. We've won at home. We've won at 11 a.m. We've won in the rain. We've won in the heat, against conference opponents, nonconference opponents.

"I don't care if it's college football or any other level. You're ultimately judged on consistency. How consistent can you be in the things you're trying to achieve?"

Franklin made a good point. He said that perhaps Penn State hasn't been good enough throwing the ball to win exclusively by doing so. And, maybe, the same can be said about a running game that hasn't leaned on the big play like it did a year ago.

But it has played "complementary football" with a defense that has carried the program.

Is playing complementary football at an elite level, then, enough to beat a national powerhouse? On the road?

This team will be an interesting case study in that regard, because it's acting more like a professional, business-like outfit than it is the typical college football contender that makes big consistent big plays and overwhelms with its creativity.

Asked about the area he believes the Nittany Lions have made the biggest strides through the first six games, tight end Theo Johnson said it has more to do with everything that goes on behind the scenes to make things better.

"The big thing for me, at least, is our preparation," he said. "There were times we'd have a great practice on Tuesday, then come out flat on Wednesday. Last week and probably a few weeks prior, we did a great job of having complete weeks of practice and preparation. It was really good to see that in the bye week, as well. That's important, because how you practice is how you're going to play."

Nobody is throwing a parade down College Avenue for a football team that went 6-0 and beat Iowa in the White Out. A week from now, if the Nittany Lions leave the Horseshoe with a loss, everything it has done to this point is going to be questioned. And, it should be.

This is a team that does little things well. That plays defense with a reckless abandon, when it clearly is more talented than its opponent. That plays offense with toughness and grit and is, above all else, careful with the ball. After a breakthrough effort there Saturday, maybe it's one that can be dangerous on special teams, too.

Now, it gets a challenge it hasn't seen to date, one that it circled long ago, one it knows will determine its immediate future.

"There are guys making plays all the time, but it's only natural that we make some mistakes, too," defensive end Adisa Isaac said. "I feel like we just have to clean up those little mistakes, especially going in to play a good opponent that makes explosive plays that can capitalize on our mistakes. The biggest thing is limiting our mistakes, and do a good job executing. We've got to put in the work this week and be intentional. Be intentional with your job and don't try to do anything spectacular. Just approach it like another game."

The problem is, it's not. And the teams that can do the spectacular regularly generally have walked away from games with the Nittany Lions battered, bruised and winners in the past.

This is a very different team, though. One that has a much different attitude and a different level of confidence. One that has shown in a series of quizzes that its style of play can be dominant and effective.

The quizzes are over, though. It's time for the test.

