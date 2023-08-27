Collins: For Penn State's O-line, it's time to take over

Aug. 27—At some NFL training camp, somewhere seemingly far away from the cow pastures that surround Beaver Stadium, Olu Fashanu might have been a really big deal these last few months.

Despite the fact he had millions of dollars in his back pocket if he left —many experts believe some NFL team would have taken the massive left tackle in the first round of the draft last spring — Fashanu instead is lurking in Penn State camp. He's not quite the big deal quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula are, maybe not even the topic of conversation Penn State's receivers or defensive backs are. But when fans think of the most important players in the Big Ten this season, his name belongs at the top of the list.

For several years, this space on this day was devoted to the plight of players like Fashanu. If the offensive line improves, the old story goes in Happy Valley, the offense will be strong. If not, forget about a championship push.

Well, there are no more excuses for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions' front five returns six players who started at least one game last season and two others who saw significant playing time. Their starter at left tackle in the Rose Bowl, sophomore Drew Shelton, is expected to open the season as a backup. Nobody around the program seems too worried about the likelihood of one-time top recruit Landon Tengwall being too banged up to make the opening day start at left guard against West Virginia on Sept. 2.

There is depth. There is talent. The push to the College Football Playoff has to come from the trenches because that's where they're strongest. Or, at least, where they should be strongest.

"No one has higher expectations for this season than us," Fashanu said. "We know to block out all the voices outside the building and to keep everything inside the building. We know if we just stay in the moment, stay present, stay consistent in our craft and get 1% better every day, we'll be good."

Coaches are a funny breed. They spend so much of their public time touting the future, working toward a buy-in fans and recruits need to have in order to build championship

capital. But at this time of year, their focus is always on the present. They'll tell you what they believe is good, if you listen.

Penn State coaches think they're good at quarterback, even though Allar hasn't started a college football game and Pribula hasn't played in one.

They think they have talent at wideout, where they're counting on the previously inconsistent KeAndre Lambert-Smith to take the reigns and untested Harrison Wallace III and Omari Evans to step up after uneven freshman seasons.

But head coach James Franklin knows this team can run the ball. Sophomore running back Nicholas Singleton is a budding star, and classmate Kaytron Allen isn't far behind. In some ways, he's ahead. This offensive line seems perfectly suited to pave the way for them this fall.

Now, this group wasn't always great last season.

They weren't good enough against Ohio State, when defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau harassed quarterback Sean Clifford into too many critical mistakes to hold on to win. Nor were they particularly great against Michigan. The combination of those two realities might say something, given the fact that those two defensive lines were easily the best Penn State saw.

But what makes offensive lines good? Time and cohesiveness.

The Nittany Lions bring more of that into the season than they had at any point the past few years, when the line stood as the offense's biggest concern.

"I thought last year was the closest the offensive line could get," right tackle Caedan Wallace said. "But now we're all brothers. ... When I'm here, it just feels like I'm with my brothers. We're so intertwined and we have such a great time together. Our brotherhood is super strong. I think that's what's really separating us. The O-line is five guys really playing as one. Having that type of camaraderie really helps us out."

That's just the thing: Last year, when any number of issues could have blown up a promising start to the season up front, none of them did. When Tengwall couldn't play through a nagging injury anymore come October, Hunter Nourzad stepped in and played at a high level. When Wallace and Fashanu went down with injuries that cost them the final month of the year, Shelton and senior Bryce Effner filled in and played well.

This group should be even better this year, and it will need to be. The way to bring along a young starting quarterback is to protect him. The way to get this offense going is to get the running backs moving. Time fixes a lot of issues on a football field, and the offensive line sure did take a lot of it to get right.

But, they got there.

"We have tough guys, guys who love the game of football, who want to be great, who do the little things no one else wants to do," offensive line coach Phil Trautwein said. "They're a gritty group. They have great leadership. They go out and try to get better every single day."

The better they get, the better Penn State's offense will be. For all the complicated questions Penn State has to answer at other spots early on this fall, the pursuit of success really is that simple.

DONNIE COLLINS covers Penn State football for The Times-Tribune. Contact him at dcollins@timesshamrock.com and follow him on X/Twitter at

@PennStateTT.