Collins: Penn State camp QB competition shouldn't be a battle

Jul. 30—Sometimes, a coach hates being asked a certain question, and yet, also loves to answer that same question.

So when a reporter at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis last week pressed him about the possibility of heading into August with a full-fledged quarterback battle for the first time "in a long time," Penn State coach James Franklin did what we've seen so often before. He raised his eyebrows. He smirked. And, he reminded.

"Just to be clear," he said, leaning into the microphone, "we've had one every year. Every. Year."

This one included.

Franklin made clear sophomore Drew Allar, who shined as a backup in 2022, will have to outplay redshirt freshman Beau Pribula when camp starts next month to be named the Nittany Lions' starter for their Sept. 2 opener against West Virginia at Beaver Stadium.

It shouldn't constitute news when a coach insists a player actually has to perform better than his competition to win a starting job. There seems to be some surprise, though, Franklin is entertaining the idea he needs to see more from Allar, considering he has seen nothing from anybody else he has on the roster.

As Penn State approaches the start of camp within the next week, understand there is competition at every position. At least theoretically, if Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen struggle at running back, and Tank Smith has an incredible camp, Franklin can name Smith the starter. Has to be this way, because if linebacker Abdul Carter or cornerback Kalen King treat camp as a formality, they may lose their edge.

Worse, if Franklin treats camp like a formality for his stars in the transfer portal era, he may lose something even more valuable: The positional depth he and his staff worked so hard to build.

Reality is, competition hardly ever leads to change when it comes to stars. So, while there might be a "competition" between Olu Fashanu and Ibrahim Traore at left tackle, let's assume Fashanu's 2022 dominance isn't wiped clean from the coaches' minds.

That leads to a different discussion, one Franklin's announcement should start among Penn State fans: Should Allar's performance as Sean Clifford's backup last season matter this summer? If it doesn't, what does that say about how the Nittany Lions are developing the most important position on the field?

Understand that barring injury, it's absurd to think Penn State will take the field against the Mountaineers with Pribula under center.

He never played a down. Allar appeared in 10 games and threw 60 passes.

Pribula came to Happy Valley as a decent prospect. Allar arrived as an elite one.

Pribula is a gutsy, driven competitor who Franklin and the staff "have a ton of respect for." Allar is a 6-foot-5, rocket-armed NFL prospect the likes of which hasn't come through that locker room since Kerry Collins led Penn State to an unbeaten season in 1994.

It better take a Herculean effort from Pribula to wrest the job away from Allar, because if not, Penn State has something much more interesting than a quarterback competition to talk about.

It would be a quarterback problem.

The difference between Allar, Carter, King and Fashanu is the last three earned the "star" title and Allar has not. You don't get there playing mostly in blowouts, and you sure don't by having a big August, either. You don't get there, either, without having elite skills — and more than any other quarterback on the roster, Allar does. There wouldn't have been such a focused effort to get him playing time as a freshman if he didn't.

Fans, the press and to a degree coaches get so wrapped up in the type of player someone can be. But, we're months away from time to evaluate what matters most to Penn State's success this fall: The type of player Allar actually is, right now.

If he's good, Penn State can be good. If he's great, Penn State has a chance to get to the next level and surpass the likes of Michigan and Ohio State. If he's elite, as so many think he can be, all bets are off, and these Nittany Lions can go where none have gone before them.

But he's the missing piece. Franklin's words for the past year indicate that hope, the belief, that he provides something extra his other Penn State quarterbacks — Clifford, Trace McSorley and Christian Hackenberg — could not.

It will be near impossible for Beau Pribula to surpass that next month. If he does, Franklin has a whole other press conference full of tough questions he won't want to answer awaiting.

DONNIE COLLINS is a sports columnist for The Times-Tribune. Contact him at dcollins@timesshamrock.com and follow him on Twitter @PennStateTT.