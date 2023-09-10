Collins: 'Nice Guy' DeLuca keeps uniting Lions

Sep. 10—STATE COLLEGE

Dominic DeLuca made a name for himself the last handful of seasons at Penn State by simply doing the little things. Maybe, though, the best thing he did could go down as the littlest.

He just ... says hello.

It seems nothing more than polite from the outside of a football locker, really. A common courtesy that gets shrugged off thousands of times a day in just about every other place on the planet. But for a guy like Zane Durant, the new guy in a big locker room, it's a greeting that meant the world.

"I'm a kid from Florida, and I don't know too much about Pennsylvania," Penn State's sophomore defensive tackle said, recalling that first meeting with the Nittany Lions' captain. "But him coming up to me, and him being from Pennsylvania, it kind of helped introduce me to other players on the team. It built a relationship with me, because I didn't know too many people.

"Just by being nice, he helped me through a tough transition."

Durant isn't the only one who was made comfortable by a warm greeting from this particular new teammate as he navigated the locker room for the first time, of course. That's exactly the point on a day DeLuca did maybe the biggest thing he has done in the blue and white.

The Wyoming Area grad and Nittany Lions linebacker intercepted a pass and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown Saturday afternoon in the second half of No. 7 Penn State's 63-7 win over FCS foe Delaware.

It would be very easy to pass that off as just a meaningless score — it put Penn State ahead of the Blue Hens by seven touchdowns — in a game that fans hope won't stand as a season highlight. It's just as simple to assume that score would mean more in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area than it does in State College, because it's the first touchdown an area player scored for the Nittany Lions in a little more than four years.

But watching DeLuca cross the goal line is a moment teammates say they'll remember for a long time, because it meant a lot to them to get a chance to celebrate a good teammate who refuses to celebrate himself.

"It's really just that ... he's a really good guy," tight end Tyler Warren said. "He's one of our better friends, and you just see how he approaches things the same way every day. He brings the ideal attitude, every day. To see him do that, it's awesome for us."

His story is well-known. DeLuca came to Penn State as a walk-on with a knee injury and designs on learning a position he had never before played. Nobody on the roster had fewer guarantees of ever being a contributor, really. But he did, becoming a valuable special teams player and backup linebacker the last few years, earning a scholarship before the Rose Bowl in January and getting voted captain by his teammates last month.

Guys like DeLuca don't usually get two chances at success, so it's somewhat ironic that he had two shots at his big moment Saturday.

The first came in the second quarter, when a pass from Blue Hens quarterback Ryan O'Connor hit DeLuca square in his No. 0 and fell to the ground after he couldn't corral it.

"I'll still have nightmares about that first one," DeLuca laughed.

The second chance came in the third quarter, and he made good on it. Fitting, because the preparation that has been his trademark came through for him one more time.

After a week's worth of film study for Delaware, DeLuca recognized the Blue Hens' formation on that second-and-5 play. In that down and distance, they like to roll the quarterback left, then throw to a receiver breaking off at the sticks.

DeLuca knew he read it right, too, because defensive coordinator Manny Diaz yelled his name, hoping to get his attention. DeLuca returned a thumbs up to let him know he had everything under control.

"Coach Diaz always says it's like cheating on a test," DeLuca smiled. "You know the answer already. Might as well take it."

Delaware backup quarterback Zach Marker took the snap, rolled left, looked to the flat and fired toward receiver James Collins. But, DeLuca faded back, caught the throw and took off up the sideline. He cut in to avoid an arm-tackle attempt by Marker, then sprinted into the end zone.

"It was a surreal feeling," DeLuca said. "All my boys congratulated me in the end zone. There's nothing better than that, celebrating a great play with all your other boys."

It's the first touchdown DeLuca scored since that famous quarterback sneak to win the PIAA Class 3A championship game for Wyoming Area on Dec. 7, 2019. DeLuca remembered the date. Another day, he said, he got to celebrate with the boys.

Even Saturday, with everyone else throwing praise his way, DeLuca seemed much more comfortable talking about all of them. About Diaz's manic attention to detail. About the defensive line's dogged pass rush that prompted an early throw. About the offense's efficiency. About everyone else but him, because in his mind, they're what got him where he is anyway.

So many, though, wanted to take the chance to remind him it's the other way around.

"Dom has respected me since I came on campus," Durant said. "He introduced himself. He helped me with the plays, which I didn't know. We're always going to have a bond because of that."

