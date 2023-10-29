Collins: Lowest moment leads to breakthrough for Allar, struggling Penn State offense

Oct. 28—STATE COLLEGE — The streak ended and, for a moment or two, Penn State's hopes of winning the Big Ten East — dangling by a thread as they are — seemed perilously close to being finished, too.

After avoiding it the first 331 pass attempts of his career, quarterback Drew Allar finally made a critical mistake in the fourth quarter against Indiana. On a third-and-8 from his own 14, leading by three points with 5:12 to play at Beaver Stadium, Allar dropped back. Try as he might, he couldn't avoid the pressure. Blitzing cornerback Jordan Shaw hit him low. Stunting linebacker Jacob Mangum-Ferrar caught him high. Not good, considering defensive lineman Andre Carter was firmly in his face.

Under that assault, Allar did what many young quarterbacks do: He threw the ball up for grabs, and Hoosiers safety Josh Sanguinetti caught it easily. The first interception of Allar's career. The play Penn State coaches preached for two months about avoiding. It happened, at the worst time.

But as Allar seethed on the sideline just moments before Indiana tied the game with a field goal, tight end Theo Johnson approached the sophomore quarterback with a message that may have seemed difficult to process in the moment, given the circumstances.

"I told him, 'You're the best in the country, and don't forget that,'" the junior captain said. "That (throw) doesn't define you."

Allar made himself a difficult player to define the last few weeks, and what he did after that inspirational pep talk from Johnson potentially sets up an interesting shift in that definition moving forward.

Focused and somewhat irked, Penn State got the ball back with 2:56 left and watched Allar make what, to this point, should be considered the two biggest throws of his Nittany Lions career on the way to a 33-24 win Saturday.

First play of that drive: He stepped up in the pocket and calmly fired a pass over the middle to running back Kaytron Allen for 11 yards — the type of throw critics said he avoided in recent weeks in an attempt to protect the football at all costs. Two plays later, he answered more questions, firing a perfectly arched pass down the Penn State sideline to junior KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who caught it in stride for a 57-yard touchdown, the eventual game-winner.

Does getting the first interception into the history book change free Allar up to be the aggressive, shot-taking quarterback fans hoped he'd be in his first season as a starter? That remains to be seen, and even Allar said he finds that kind of conjecture "weird."

"I shouldn't have thrown that ball," he said. "That's not what you do at quarterback. You have to take what's there. Sometimes you do have to be aggressive. Sometimes it comes back to bite you, like it did for me today. But I don't think it relieved any pressure."

Still, others on his team — Lambert-Smith included — admitted they were glad he threw that interception, given that it didn't cost the team a win, of course.

That might say more about the guys making the gameplan than the kid throwing the passes, though.

The narrative that Allar struggles reading defenses, that he is all-too-willing to take checkdown after checkdown, puts far too much of the onus on his decision-making. He runs the plays he is given by offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. At this stage of his career, he's not the engine making the offense go. He's simply the guy facilitating what Yurcich feels is the best plan to achieve success.

With questions for Penn State at wideout after Lambert-Smith on the depth chart, it's likely he didn't want Allar relying on the deep ball. And given Penn State's turnover issues in its losses over the last few years, who can blame Yurcich for thinking the conservative approach might be the best path in the present, given his offense's youth at the skill positions?

It stands to reason that Allar's response after the interception might mean more for Yurcich then. He's a confident kid. Has guts. Saw the right type of coverage against the best receiver Penn State has, and he took a shot. The lesson there could be that a turnover isn't ideal, but it wasn't the end of the world either.

A few weeks ago, a reporter asked head coach James Franklin during his weekly press conference a question about taking deep shots that, to put it nicely, got lost in translation. No need to rehash Franklin's "skin curling" response, but the reality is, everyone there knew what the question was about. And that it was legitimate.

During its 6-0 start, the Nittany Lions got by with an ultra-conservative offense. But, to win at this level, big plays make a significant difference. Great teams make a lot of them. Mediocre teams do not. Penn State wasn't making more than a handful a game.

On Saturday, Yurcich clearly tried. But 6-foot-4 junior Malik McClain couldn't separate from a cornerback on one jump ball, and Lambert-Smith couldn't haul in another. Franklin estimated Yurcich calls as many as nine plays designed to go down the field every game. But if the type of coverage isn't right, Allar's command is to take the easy throw underneath.

There's value in making the defense consider that, just maybe, an offense will try to make a play past the safeties. Penn State just ... hasn't.

"We work on it a lot," Lambert-Smith said. "It was definitely exciting seeing it play out in front of 107,000, in a game, for a game-winner. That was exciting.

Then, he paused for a second, and exhaled.

"Hopefully you see it more in the future," he added.

Penn State will need to if it wants to stay in the race. Saturday's game depended on making that type of play when it mattered most. The rest of the way, the season will come down to how many they can make before they have to.

