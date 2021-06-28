Collins: Just a matter of timing at Pocono

Jun. 28—LONG POND

He didn't have a clutch; that burned out around 50 laps earlier. He didn't have a functioning transmission. Or a way to fix it. Or a concrete plan on what to do about maintaining pit road speeds or staying competitive on restarts. But Kyle Busch happened to have the one thing that most of the drivers around him didn't Sunday afternoon.

Fuel.

That made all the

difference.

NASCAR is a simple sport, on the surface. You can sit in the grandstands at a place like Pocono Raceway and watch cars zip by, and really, all anybody wants to know is which one of them is doing it the fastest. You can be fascinated by wrecks, and infatuated with the courage of someone who will strap her head into a device to prevent deadly injury, or outfit himself in a suit designed to minimize the burns he'd suffer if he caught fire. But really, often enough to make it compelling drama, the winner is decided by a guy in a crow's nest overlooking the team's pit stall, armed with nothing more than a calculator and his own gut instincts.

With a car in significant disrepair, Busch cruised to the finish line to win the Experience The Pocono Mountains 350 on Sunday for reasons that start with the incredible skill of the man at the wheel of the No. 18 Toyota. But ultimately, the biggest difference line of demarcation between victory and defeat in this race can be summed up with these two facts:

Kyle Busch's crew filled his car with gas on lap 94.

Many others, like top contenders William Byron and Denny Hamlin, got their fill-up a lap earlier.

"We were fast," Busch would say later. "But we won it because of the fuel-mileage situation."

When drivers talk about fuel-mileage races, they usually do so with a sigh and a shrug. They're racers. They're paid to go as fast as they can, to find extra RPMs and shave off tenths of seconds off lap times. To conserve fuel, they have to do one thing that goes against all they're about: Go slower.

But when crew chiefs mention fuel-mileage, they light up. That's their game, after all.

"Just do what I'm told," Hamlin said, when he knows fuel mileage becomes a concern. "Don't run when I'm not supposed to run. Run when I'm supposed to run."

And the line between those strategies all too often falls on a guess.

With around 20 laps to go, it became clear the race would come down to who had the most left in the literal tank if there wasn't a need for a caution flag to fly. As the green laps piled up, Byron built a commanding lead of around five seconds over Hamlin as he claimed the lead from Brad Keselowski, who was forced to the pits for a splash of fuel on lap 133.

Byron was given a directive from his crew. They wanted to go as hard as they could leading up to that takeover, to make sure Keselowski expended his stash. Once that objective was accomplished, it would be a matter of determining whether he could conserve enough of what he had left to get to the finish line.

So, he turned a relatively timid 56.017-second lap on 132, and a 55.986-second lap on 133, but he had been losing two seconds per lap to Hamlin, who approached his bumper.

Meanwhile, Busch got the word from his crew chief Ben Beshore: He had enough fuel to finish the race.

That's when Busch's yellow car took off like a bee toward the comb. He made a pass for third, then hunted down Hamlin and Byron, who found out the one downfall of fuel-mileage racing. All the strategy in the world matters only if everybody else has to roll the same dice.

Byron ran out of fuel on lap 137. Hamlin's was gone on 138, both trying to fend off the car that had every other problem outside of the one that felled them.

"It just didn't work out," Byron said, lamenting the strategy. "It turned out one guy or two guys, maybe, could make it. And, we were screwed."

For Byron and Hamlin, it was a rough end. The calculations didn't go their way. Their seemingly sound strategy was overcome by a better one, or at least one more germane to how the grand finale of a long racing weekend at Pocono played out.

For Busch, it was a remarkable end, what racing is all about, a team effort pulling together an imperfect vehicle to a storybook result.

Busch put it best, saying the behind the scenes strategy is intriguing and fascinating, but only truly meaningful for the drivers that benefit most from it.

"A racer wants to win," said Bubba Wallace, who pitted on the same lap Byron and Hamlin did but managed to finesse his No. 23 Toyota home with his team's first top-five finish of the season. "If I have to save fuel to win, hell yeah, I'm going to do that. I have to listen to what the engineers say up top. They've got it all calculated out to tell me what to do, and that's my job. I'll execute that."

The speed is what grabs fans. It's what draws millions of eyes to racetracks around the nation every week.

But NASCAR is at its most interesting on Sundays like this one, when it all comes down to a bit of math and a calculated gamble. It can cost you everything when you seem to have it in the bag. And it just as easily can fix everything that is broken.

