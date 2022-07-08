Collins Acheampong, a 4-star ATH, picks Michigan football over LSU, Miami

Michigan football's 2023 recruiting class just got a West Coast boost.

Four-star athlete Collins Acheampong announced his commitment to U-M on Friday, picking the Wolverines over LSU, Miami and UCLA. From Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Acheampong stands 6 feet 7 and 254 pounds. He's ranked as the No. 16 athlete nationally and the No. 17 prospect in California by the 247Sports Composite.

Home 🏠! Go blue 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/1IrBjEY5OG — Collins Acheampong (@collins_xi) July 8, 2022

Acheampong's skillset and size will likely make him a defensive end for Michigan; its 2023 class currently features just one other defensive line commit in three-star Brooks Bahr. Acheampong's commitment announcement was set for July 1, but he pushed it back after taking an official visit to Miami.

READ MORE: Why U-M recruit Collins Acheampong hasn't played the sport in 3 years

BOARD TALK: Why this Michigan regent thinks a shift is coming to college NIL deals

Nonetheless, Acheampong joins a recruiting class that was most recently ranked No. 47 nationally by 247Sports composite after adding 2023 four-star offensive lineman Amir Herring on Thursday. Acheampong's commitment is unique in the sense he hasn't played a fall football season since his freshman year of high school in 2019. His high school disbanded its football program after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jim Harbaugh's 2023 class also features two other four-stars in running back Cole Cabana and linebacker Semaj Bridgeman, as well as six three-stars. Acheampong is the first California commit in the class.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a reporting intern at The Detroit Free Press and can be reached at CEngelbrecht@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @ctengelbrecht.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football recruiting: 4-star Collins Acheampong commits