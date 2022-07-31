Collin Sexton wanted $20 million per season?
Chris Fedor: Collin (Sexton) wanted something north of 20 million annually coming into this offseason. I was told that he wanted an annual contract that started with a two, not a one. And he sees himself as a starting two guard in the NBA.
Source: Zach Lowe @ ESPN
