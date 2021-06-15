Collin Sexton speaks on his impressive third NBA season and reflects on his ‘welcome to the league’ moment

Yahoo Sports Senior NBA Writer Vincent Goodwill spoke with Cleveland Cavaliers PG Collin Sexton about his impressive third season in the NBA, the breakout of young stars in the playoffs this season, and asked him about his ‘Welcome to the NBA’ moment.

