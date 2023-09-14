How Collin Oliver's emergence at linebacker is a sign of things to come for Oklahoma State

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State star Collin Oliver was on board with a vanilla defense nearly two weeks ago, even if it meant he was in the background.

That kept plenty of secrets.

For a new linebacker.

For a new defense.

“You don’t want to take all the tricks out of the bag first game,” Oliver said after Saturday’s 27-15 win at Arizona State.

“As much as I would have wanted that to happen, I understood that’s not what we wanted.”

OSU showed little on defense in the opener against Central Arkansas, staying in its new 3-3-5 base defense under Bryan Nardo.

More: How Oklahoma State football is working to get Brennan Presley more involved in big moments

OSU linebacker Collin Oliver (30) forces a fumble as he knocks the ball loose from Arizona State running back Kyson Brown (14) during the first half of the Cowboys' 27-15 win Saturday in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State recovered the ball on the play.

That kept Oliver out of the spotlight for perhaps the first time in his college career.

But only for one game.

During the Cowboys’ win at Arizona State last weekend, Oliver felt unchained. He had seven tackles — two for a loss — and forced a fumble. He was all over the field, wreaking havoc every chance he could.

When OSU hosts South Alabama at 6 p.m. Saturday to close its non-conference schedule, the belief is that Oliver only began to tap into what’s to come for him as he makes the transition from defensive end to outside linebacker

“He’s going to go through a growing phase,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said before he stepped beside the podium to make a demonstration of the change in position for Oliver.

“But he played better.”

That could be an understatement.

Excitement built around Oliver making the position change in the spring. The belief was that playing outside linebacker would allow him to make more of an impact rushing the quarterback and getting to the football.

Oklahoma State football rewind: Top players, blocking woes, redshirt tracker

OSU linebacker Collin Oliver had his best game of the season at Arizona State, offering a glimpse at his new role.

A 6-foot-2, 235-pound junior, Oliver was the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2021 when he had 11.5 sacks. Last season, he was second-team All-Big 12 and had five sacks.

But he was playing a reserve role behind Brock Martin and Trace Ford.

So, Oliver’s potential felt limitless when Gundy hired Nardo to implement the 3-3-5 defense. Oliver was no longer in the shadow of others.

At Arizona State, Oliver often played the traditional linebacker position. But he also lined up on the edge of the defensive line without getting into a three-point stance, shifting to a four-man front. He was free to attack or drop back or whatever was needed.

“We didn't show that at all in Week 1,” Nardo said. “Being able to transition to that four-man front and get Collin Oliver activated and let him do what he's great at and still be able to back him up, I thought that was a huge advantage to us.”

Oliver’s uptick in impactful plays led the defense to a second-half shutout.

And it impressed his teammates, especially with his ability to make the position change appear so seamless.

More: Why Mike Gundy believes Oklahoma State's 'luck's gonna run out' with slow rushing starts

“I saw him grasp it the way Collin Oliver would grasp it — like a little kid ready to go, just ready to learn,” OSU linebacker Xavier Benson said.

That little kid is maturing, though. He’s grown into a big problem for opposing offenses.

And the hope is that Oliver only continues to dig into his bag of tricks. There might not be much that could stop him.

“It makes me happy to know that he’s getting more comfortable with himself and understanding the doubt and all of the other things will just go away because it’s just football at the end of the day,” Benson said.

“So, it was nice.”

Jacob Unruh covers Oklahoma State athletics for The Oklahoman. Have a story idea for Jacob? He can be reached at junruh@oklahoman.com or on X/Twitter at @jacobunruh. Sign up for the Oklahoma State Cowboys newsletter to access more OSU coverage. Support Jacob’s work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com or by using the link at the top of this page.

OSU vs. South Alabama

KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater (ESPN+)

More: How Oklahoma State football answered 'disrespect' from Arizona State on fourth-down tries

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football eyes Collin Oliver's 'growing phrase' at LB