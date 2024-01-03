Collin Oliver 'looking forward to one final ride' with Oklahoma State football

STILLWATER — After a junior season in which he changed positions and saw his overall impact grow, linebacker Collin Oliver will be sticking around for his senior season at Oklahoma State.

Oliver, a 6-foot-2, 235-pound product of Edmond Santa Fe High School, spent his first two years as a defensive end where he totaled 16.5 sacks and was named the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2021.

With the arrival of new defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo last January, Oliver shifted to outside linebacker as part of the change to the 3-3-5 scheme.

He finished fourth on the team with 73 tackles, tied for the team lead with 6.0 sacks and trailed only fellow linebacker Nick Martin in tackles for loss with 15.5. He also forced four fumbles and broke up five passes.

More: Oklahoma State football: Four key questions Cowboys must address in 2024 offseason

Oliver kept his announcement simple, posting on social media that he is “looking forward to one final ride.”

Because he came in as part of the 2021 recruiting class, he will not be eligible for a super-senior season, so barring the need to redshirt next season, Oliver will exhaust his eligibility.

The Cowboys saw seven scholarship players enter the transfer portal in the December window, and that included three players who were in the defensive two-deep, all in the secondary. Three defensive starters are out of eligibility, including linebacker Xavier Benson.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football LB Collin Oliver set to return in 2024 season