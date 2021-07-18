Collin Morikawa wins British Open, claims second major title originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The four-month season of major championship golf has officially come to a close.

Collin Morikawa has won the 2021 British Open by two shots after shooting a final-round 66. He scored -15 over the four days on the par 70 course.

After winning the 2020 PGA championship, Morikawa is the first player to win two different majors in their debut and the second player -- since Tiger Woods -- to win The Open and PGA before the age of 25.

He has played in just his eighth career major and is the fourth American to win the British Open in the past 10 years.

It wasn't an easy win for Morikawa who battled with American Jordan Spieth in the final round. Spieth has won three majors, including the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale and looked to come out on top after starting the fourth round behind. Despite Spieth's late surge, Morikawa took a two-stroke lead with two final holes left two play in the final round of The Open.

Morikawa came out on top of the leaderboard finishing with a bogey-free 4-under 66 in Round 4. Both Spieth and Jon Rahm -- who took third place -- matched him with 66s in the eventful showdown on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

Morikawa will represent the United States at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics this summer.