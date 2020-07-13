Collin Morikawa moves ahead of Tiger Woods in latest world rankings

Collin Morikawa's world ranking is starting to match the trajectory of his rapid ascent through the PGA Tour's ranks.

Morikawa outlasted Justin Thomas in a thrilling playoff to capture the Workday Charity Open, the second victory of his young career which, to date, includes only one missed cut. The win pushed Morikawa up to 13th in the latest Official World Golf Ranking, 16 spots over his previous perch. It also puts him one spot ahead of Masters champ Tiger Woods, who will return to action this week at Muirfield Village after a five-month absence.

Thomas moved up two spots to No. 3 with his runner-up result, vaulting past recent winners Dustin Johnson and Webb Simpson. Viktor Hovland went from 42nd to 33rd with a solo third-place result, further cementing his spot among the top 50 in the world – which, unfortunately for the Norwegian, won't help him qualify for the 2020 Masters. That field is full, while Hovland appears in position to easily qualify for the 2021 edition via the world rankings.

After missing the cut in Ohio, Jordan Spieth fell three spots to No. 61 in the world. It marks the first time that Spieth has been ranked outside the top 60 since his breakthrough win at the 2013 John Deere Classic, which lifted the then-teenager from 120th to 59th in the world. Spieth has finished inside the top 50 just twice in nine starts this season.

Rory McIlroy remains world No. 1 for another week, followed by Jon Rahm, Thomas, Johnson and Simpson. Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau remain Nos. 6 and 7, respectively, with Patrick Reed, Adam Scott and Patrick Cantlay now rounding out the latest top 10.