Collin Morikawa joins Los Angeles-based TGL club owned by Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams

Justin Thomas was the first player to sign with a TGL team on Tuesday and just 24 hours later Collin Morikawa followed suit.

The southern California native signed with Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) on Wednesday, the team owned by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, Serena and Venus Williams. Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers, as well as Alex Morgan, her husband Servando Carrasco and Michelle Wie West are all limited partners in the club.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Collin to the Los Angeles Golf Club family,” said Ohanian. “Collin’s exceptional skill, commitment to the game, and resonance with fans make him the perfect fit for LAGC.”

“I’m honored and excited to join Los Angeles Golf Club as their inaugural team player,” Morikawa added. “TGL has the opportunity to reach new fans and build enthusiasm for the game.”

Morikawa is already a two-time major champion and has six PGA Tour wins over just a five-year career. The former Cal standout also won the European Tour’s season-long Race to Dubai in 2021.

TGL, led by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, is a new tech-infused golf league that will see six teams of four PGA Tour players compete on a massive simulator inside a newly built stadium on the campus of Palm Beach State in Florida. Fans can watch the action on ESPN, with the first match set for Jan. 9, 2024.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek