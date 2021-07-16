Collin Morikawa’s golf equipment at 2021 British Open

Open leaderboard:

A complete list of the golf equipment Collin Morikawa is using this week at Royal St. George’s Golf Club during the 2021 British Open:

DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM (8 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX shaft (From $399.99 at taylormadegolf.com)

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade SIM Titanium (14 degrees), SIM2 (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX shafts (TaylorMade SIM fairway woods from $299.99 at taylormadegolf.com and carlsgolfland.com. SIM2 fairway woods from $399.99 at taylormadegolf.com and dickssportinggoods.com)

IRONS: TaylorMade P-770, P-7MC (5-9), P-730 (PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts. (TaylorMade P-770 from $174.99 each at dickssportinggoods.com and carlsgolfland.com; P-7MC irons from $174.99 each at dickssportinggoods.com and golfgalaxy.com.)

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 (52 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (56 degrees), TaylorMade Milled Grind Raw Hi-Toe (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts (TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi Toe Raw from $179.99 at taylormadegolf.com and dickssportinggoods.com)

PUTTER: TaylorMade TP Juno Copper

BALL: TaylorMade TP5 (From $47.99 at taylormadegolf.com and dickssportinggoods.com)

GRIPS: Golf Pride Z Grip (full swing) / SuperStroke Traxion Tour 1.0 (putter)

