Collin Morikawa defends himself from cheating allegations over ball-marking

Collin Morikawa, the two-time major winner, was forced to defend himself on social media, insisting that he “plays by the rules” after a video clip of him replacing his ball an inch or two in front of his marker on Masters opening day went viral.

Morikawa, 26, was lining up a long putt on the par-three sixth when the incident occurred.

In the video, the American can be seen placing his ball an inch or so in front of his marker, then moving the marker to behind the ball, lifting the ball, replacing it, then removing the marker again.

"Did you see what I saw there with the mark?" asks the TV broadcaster in the clip. "I'm not sure what I really saw," replies his co-commentator.

Golf fans were left wondering whether Morikawa – who won the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship, both on debut – might have broken the rules. But Morikawa later tweeted an extended version of the clip, showing him stepping away from his original putt, before saying something to playing partner Matt Fitzpatrick, then bending down to move the ball.

In a few words accompanying the video, Morikawa clarified that the ball moved before he played it, adding that its original spot was not where the marker first appeared in the viral clip.

Morikawa was not deemed to have violated any rules, as a ball that moves before being played is required to be placed in its original spot.

The Californian recorded a three-under round of 69 on Thursday to trail the early leaders by four shots. Morikawa's best Masters finish came 12 months ago when he played alongside Rory McIlroy in the final round, closing with a round of five-under 67 to claim 5th. Both players holed greenside bunker shots on the 18th in a memorable Masters moment.