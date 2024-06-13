Collin Morikawa’s bunker shot at U.S. Open slides by the hole, rolls off green, ends up 77 feet away

Everyone who told you the greens at Pinehurst No. 2 were going to be brutal wasn’t lying.

We saw that in the first round of the 2024 U.S. Open on Thursday, with some golf balls that looked pretty good … until the hard, fast greens chewed them up and spit them out.

That happened to Collin Morikawa on the par-3 ninth hole, playing 186 yards in the first round. He hit out of a greenside bunker and watched as his ball didn’t bite at all.

Instead it rolled. And rolled. And rolled … all the way off the green.

Here’s Morikawa’s shot that rolled forever.

"That's gone. That is absolutely gone." Be careful where you miss around and on the greens at Pinehurst No. 2. pic.twitter.com/m0Uz1uxmMN — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2024

He was 55 feet from the hole in the bunker but 77 feet away after his ball finally came to a stop. A two-putt from there gave him a double-bogey 5 on the hole.

The shot-by-shot of Collin Morikawa on the par-3 ninth hole during the first round of the 2024 U.S. Open.

