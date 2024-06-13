Advertisement

Collin Morikawa’s bunker shot at U.S. Open slides by the hole, rolls off green, ends up 77 feet away

todd kelly
·1 min read

Everyone who told you the greens at Pinehurst No. 2 were going to be brutal wasn’t lying.

We saw that in the first round of the 2024 U.S. Open on Thursday, with some golf balls that looked pretty good … until the hard, fast greens chewed them up and spit them out.

That happened to Collin Morikawa on the par-3 ninth hole, playing 186 yards in the first round. He hit out of a greenside bunker and watched as his ball didn’t bite at all.

Instead it rolled. And rolled. And rolled … all the way off the green.

Here’s Morikawa’s shot that rolled forever.

He was 55 feet from the hole in the bunker but 77 feet away after his ball finally came to a stop. A two-putt from there gave him a double-bogey 5 on the hole.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek