Who is Collin Klein? Former Kansas State star QB reportedly hired to Texas A&M as OC

In what might be the biggest move in his nascent tenure as Texas A&M’s football coach, Mike Elko has brought aboard a notable and accomplished name to his staff.

Collin Klein, who has served the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Kansas State, is reportedly in the process of being hired to the same role with the Aggies, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

As Elko seeks to build Texas A&M into a consistent power that can compete for SEC and national championships, he’ll need a sharp offensive mind who can provide a capable balance to Elko himself, who has a lengthy history as an excellent defensive coach.

In the 34-year-old Klein, it’s quite possible he got just that. Here’s everything you need to know about Klein as he makes his way to College Station:

Collin Klein playing career

If Klein’s name sounds familiar, it’s because it likely is.

Klein was a standout quarterback for Kansas State for two seasons, throwing for 4,559 yards and 29 touchdowns his final two seasons in 2011 and 2012, along with rushing for 2,061 yards and 50 touchdowns during that stretch.

As a senior in 2012, he finished in third place in Heisman Trophy voting after accounting for 3,561 total yards and 39 touchdowns for a Wildcats team that went 11-2 and won the Big 12 championship.

During his time as a player, Klein crossed paths with Texas A&M several times. He was Kansas State’s starting quarterback during a thrilling 53-50 victory in four overtimes in Manhattan, Kansas in 2011 — a game in which Klein had 384 total yards and six touchdowns, five of which came on the ground.

The following year, the 2012 Heisman Trophy (a race in which he finished third) was won by Aggies star freshman Johnny Manziel.

Collin Klein coaching career

After failing to catch on as a quarterback in the NFL and following an brief stint in the Canadian Football League, Klein got into coaching.

He returned to Kansas State in 2014, where he began serving on coach Bill Snyder’s staff as an assistant director of recruiting, a defensive quality control coach and a graduate assistant. He left for one season to be Northern Iowa’s quarterbacks coach in 2016, but came back to Kansas State the following season to serve in the same role at his alma mater.

Klein held on to that role for the remainder of his time at Kansas State and added the role of co-offensive coordinator for the 2018 season, though he was stripped of that title after the season when Snyder retired and Chris Klieman took over. In January 2022, however, he was promoted to offensive coordinator.

Once in that job, he excelled. In 2022, Kansas State improved from 76th in the FBS in scoring offense the previous year (27.5 points per game) to 37th (32.3 points per game). This season, the Wildcats made yet another leap, even after losing star running back Deuce Vaughn to the NFL. At the end of the regular season, they were averaging 37.7 points per game, tied for the 10th-best mark among 133 FBS teams. Kansas State was also first in the country this season in red zone touchdown rate (78.6%) and eighth in third-down conversion rate (49.4%).

Kansas State reached those marks despite having to cycle through multiple quarterbacks, which speaks to Klein’s ability to adjust and tailor an offense around its signal-caller. Klein has also been widely praised for his development of quarterbacks, from Skylar Thompson to Will Howard to, most recently, promising freshman Avery Johnson.

Collin Klein salary

Klein made $825,000 this year, making him one of several Kansas State assistants to receive pay raises from the previous season.

Last offseason, Klein had been pursued by Notre Dame for its offensive coordinator vacancy. Though he described the interest from the Fighting Irish as “a tremendous honor,” he decided to stay in Manhattan.

At Texas A&M, he’ll presumably get a sizable increase in his salary. According to the terms of his contract, Elko has a salary pool of $11 million for assistant coaches, analysts, recruiting coordinators and strength & conditioning coaches. Offensive coordinator is regularly among the highest-paid positions on a coaching staff.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What to know of Collin Klein, Kansas State OC reportedly hired at Texas A&M