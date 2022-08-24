Collin Johnson carted off at Giants practice

Wide receiver Collin Johnson has been getting snaps with the first team for the Giants this summer, but his bid for a role in the regular season appears to have taken a hit at Wednesday’s practice.

According to multiple reports from the Giants facility, Johnson went down during drills with an apparent right leg injury. Johnson was looked at on the field and a cart was brought out to take Johnson for further evaluation.

The results of that evaluation will determine Johnson’s outlook for the future, but the reporters at practice noted that the reaction of his teammates indicated a serious injury.

Johnson was a Jaguars fifth-round pick in 2020 and he joined the Giants as a waiver claim last September. He had 11 catches for 105 yards in 12 games this season and caught two passes from Daniel Jones early in the team’s last preseason game.

