Collin Delia with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. New York Islanders

AFP

Scottie Scheffler fired seven birdies in a seven-under-par 64 on Friday to take a two-shot clubhouse lead over Jon Rahm as the two chase Rory McIlroy's number one ranking at the Phoenix Open.World number two Scheffler, the defending champion in Phoenix, had a 10-under-par total of 132 and Spain's third-ranked Rahm was his nearest rival in the clubhouse after a five-under-par 66 for 134.