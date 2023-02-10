Collin Delia with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. New York Islanders

Brock Boeser (Vancouver Canucks) with a Goal vs. New York Islanders, 02/09/2023
The Gamecocks and Tigers are the only undefeated teams left in women’s basketball. There’s a lot on the line when they meet in Columbia on Sunday.
Carolina leads the Metropolitan Division, which already has a new look after the Rangers added Vladimir Tarasenko, and the Islanders traded for Bo Horvat.
The Badgers have won five of their last six games heading into their series with No. 3-ranked Minnesota, the first-place team in the WCHA.
(Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal from Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche, 02/09/2023
The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt is grabbing national headlines as a football “heiress” like she never has before.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport joined NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at Super Bowl LVII Radio Row and identified the top potential landing spots for Jimmy Garoppolo.
There are storylines galore heading into Super Bowl 57. Here are our staff predictions for Eagles vs. Chiefs.
With the 2023 NBA trade deadline passing by, lets analyze which teams optimized the opportunity and which ones failed to do so.
Scottie Scheffler fired seven birdies in a seven-under-par 64 on Friday to take a two-shot clubhouse lead over Jon Rahm as the two chase Rory McIlroy's number one ranking at the Phoenix Open.World number two Scheffler, the defending champion in Phoenix, had a 10-under-par total of 132 and Spain's third-ranked Rahm was his nearest rival in the clubhouse after a five-under-par 66 for 134.
An official announcement seems unlikely to happen until the Super Bowl is over, but there is some movement in the Colts' lengthy coaching search.
Given the hype about Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns, Arizona needs a devil’s advocate. I volunteer.
NFL Network has decided to remove the Hall of Famer from its Super Bowl pregame shows.
The updated list of U.S. Open exemptions is revealing in what it does and doesn't say regarding LIV Golf players.
“I don’t like to use the word handicapped or paralyzed,” he said in a 2012 interview. “I say, ‘I’m temporarily disconnected at the legs.’”
Here are 10 players who could become available on the buyout market after the NBA trade deadline, including Russell Westbrook and John Wall.
Monte McNair expressed confidence in the Kings' bench, but the unit didn't hold up its end of the bargain in the first game after the NBA trade deadline.
Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Cleveland led by double digits most of the way in a 118-107 victory Friday night over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Class of 2024 recruit Naas Cunningham had a Kentucky scholarship offer but didn’t include the Wildcats in his newly released list of top five schools. The Herald-Leader talked to Cunningham on Thursday about his recruitment.
Michigan Wolverines basketball game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as they play Indiana Hoosiers