Collierville OL Robert Bourdon flips commitment from Duke to Texas A&M football

Robert Bourdon, a three-star offensive lineman at Collierville High School, has flipped his commitment.

Bourdon, who is a senior and originally committed to Duke, announced Monday on social media that he was committing to Texas A&M instead. He's ranked the No. 12 player in Tennessee, per 247sports composite.

This season, Bourdon was named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class 6A all-state team and was named to The Commercial Appeal's first-team All-Metro. He was on an offensive line that helped Collierville finish 8-4 and reach the second round of the playoffs. The Dragons' offense averaged about 30 points per game this season.

Entering this season, he was ranked No. 3 in The Commercial Appeal's Dandy Dozen for the Class of 2024, a compilation of the area's top college football prospects ahead of the season.

Last year, Texas A&M finished 7-6, losing to Oklahoma State in the TaxAct Texas Bowl in Houston. Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher was fired on Nov. 12. Mike Elko, the former coach at Duke, was hired Nov. 27 as the new Texas A&M coach.

