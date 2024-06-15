Collierville continues dominance on the track at New Balance Nationals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What a month it’s been for the Collierville High School track team.

A few weeks after both the boys’ and girls’ teams won state titles, five members of the girls’ team competed in the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia.

A first in program history.

All under the tutelage of head coach Alyssa Seymour.

” They’ve been preparing for this since August with pre-season training, indoor track, outdoor track and this is like the cherry on top. Everybody wants to go to Nationals and New Balance Nationals is one of the premier meets. That’s the excitement for them. They place in the top eight or top ten or even if somebody wins, just have a good time doing it. Just go out there and compete. Do your best and come back number one in the state of Tennessee. We’ll be happy with that,” said Seymour.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.