Will Collier: Fin Baxter is going to be world-class and win a ton of England caps

In a statement result by Harlequins full of outstanding individual performances, no one enhanced their reputation more than prop Fin Baxter as English rugby’s baby faced assassin claimed the considerable scalp of Ben Tameifuna.

The Bordeaux-Bègles tighthead is a colossal human being, the heaviest player at the last World Cup and is listed anywhere between 23 and 26 stone on different websites. Baxter, who has been namechecked by England head coach Steve Borthwick, had Tameifuna on toast like he was a local pâté.

As Harlequins tighthead Will Collier, who was equally dominant against the Georgian Lekso Kaulashvili, emphasised the scrum is far from a one-man operation. Nevertheless, in the biggest test of his career to date, Baxter conclusively demonstrated that the hype that has been bubbling around his potential is more than justified.

“He is going to be a world-class loosehead, I have no doubt in my mind about that,” Collier said. “I think he is going to win a ton of caps and play a lot of games for Harlequins. Hopefully he stays at the club for a long time. He definitely has the ability to progress to Test level very quickly and I hope the powers-that-be see that as well, agree with me and push him on.

“It is not just the set-piece element that he’s added to his game, he also puts in huge hits and comes up with game-changing moments. I was nowhere near his ability at that age. He could progress to be one of the best in the world, I truly believe that.

“I love scrummaging with Fin. He is someone who is baby faced and gets underestimated. People look at him and think it is going to be an easy game. But he was up against two massive tightheads and very quickly they were having a second look saying ‘hang on he’s actually a very, very good player’.”

Not an expert in this area of the game, but thought @Harlequins win was quite brilliant - but the scrum was an amazing strength and young @fin_baxter performance was quite outstanding - he is going to be special 👏👏👏 — Will Carling (@willcarling) April 14, 2024

It is a little short of scandalous that Collier never got to fulfil his own international aspirations bar a couple of England caps on the 2017 tour to Argentina. He has been one of the Premiership’s most consistent scrummagers of the past decade but is understood to be leaving for France at the end of the season.

He admitted getting quite emotional towards the end of what must be considered one of the best knockout games in the competition’s history. Conversely in a 12-try affair, it was the set piece that proved the decisive contest, both for the penalties it yielded and the damage it did to Bordeaux’s psyche. “I spoke all week about not underestimating how important scrums are in France and in these arenas,” Collier said. “They celebrate a scrum like they celebrate a try. They go mad for it. We knew we had to take that out of the game early. When we have a scrum on our ball, we go for it and we want to get that penalty and change the game.”

For all their reputation for attacking flair, Quins have consistently fielded one of the best scrums in the Premiership over the past four years, a result of a collective buy-in from the pack as well as the technical nous of Adam Jones, the scrum coach. Despite being at least four stone lighter, Baxter was able to hold Tameifuna at bay while Collier went on the attack.

“It starts with being incredibly strong,” Collier said. “We have a good relationship with our hooker Jack Walker so it is all about keeping those seams connected and tight because they are huge men. Tameifuna and [Carlu] Sadie were looking to split the seams and disintegrate the scrum and then the loosehead drives it around.

“Fin kept his right shoulder incredibly well connected to Whacker and locked out Tameifuna. He is a very strong young boy. When they realised they could not get that secondary shove and our back five have that intent and with the right timing we can really get a good shove on. It is the back five. It is Chandler, Will and Dommers, they make a huge difference with their timing.

“We (Harlequins) have been tagged with a lot of things over the past decade like having a soft underbelly. We have worked incredibly hard to use the scrum as a tool to change that. Over the past three to four years, we have one of the best scrums in the league and it has been amazing to bring that form into Europe as well.”

