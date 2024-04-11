Colleyville Heritage girls soccer defeats Hendrickson, advances to state championship

Colleyville Heritage girls soccer competed in the UIL state tournament for the first time in 13 years and took advantage of the moment.

The Lady Panthers cruised to a 4-1 victory over Pflugerville Hendrickson in Georgetown, Texas at Birkelbach Field on Thursday. Colleyville Heritage will face either Frisco Wakeland (24-0-2) or Leander Rouse (20-4-3) in the Class 5A state championship at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Colleyville Heritage (24-0-2) girls soccer’s last state championship win was 24 years ago. If head coach Monte Pace and the squad secure one more victory, they’ll finish the season as undefeated champions.

Colleyville Heritage’s Olivia Belcher dribbles in a Class 5A state semifinal win over Pflugerville Hendrickson in Georgetown, Texas on April 11, 2024.

Hendrickson (21-3-2) showcased moments of competitiveness, but Heritage’s well-rounded play and consistent offensive attack proved too much to handle. Three players scored for the Panthers: Addison Shimmick, Allie Love and Ashlyn Bringedahl.

Bringedahl, following nearly 20 minutes of scoreless play, got her team on the board by finishing a cross from Bonnie Miller at the net.

Shimmick, a freshman, gave Colleyville Heritage a 2-0 lead one minute later with a strong shot that further established the Panther’s offensive prowess.

Hendrickson scored its lone goal of the contest to cut the lead with 15 minutes remaining in the first half. Colleyville Heritage goalkeeper Juliana Grider made a ridiculous, point blank save at the net but Kaylee McKinley got the rebound and scored.

Prior to the half, Shimmick added a second goal to her highlight reel with a free kick 35 yards away from the net. She leads the Panthers with nine goals in the postseason.

Love, a senior forward, scored Colleyville Heritage’s final goal of the contest with 30 minutes remaining. The Panthers proceeded to park the bus, stopping all scoring the rest of the way.

Colleyville Heritage Allie Love fires a shot that is good for a goal in a Class 5A state semifinal win over Pflugerville Hendrickson in Georgetown, Texas on April 11, 2024.

Colleyville Heritage is attempting to secure back-to-back Class 5A girls state soccer championships for Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Grapevine defeated Frisco 1-0 to claim the title.