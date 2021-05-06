Collen ‘going to be me’ taking over Baylor women’s program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nicki Collen knows she has taken a different and more meandering path than a lot of coaches. The latest step to becoming coach of three-time national champion Baylor happened in a hurry.

“It hasn’t been an even staircase to the top,” Collen said Wednesday. “But I have a lot of experience, I have a lot of life experience, and so I bring a different things to the table. I’m a mom, I’m a wife, I’m all those things all of the time. And I’m also at a point in my life where I’m comfortable with who I am.”

Collen was preparing for her fourth season as head coach of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, even leading them through practice Monday before being named that night as the new coach for the Baylor program that Kim Mulkey built into a national power the past 21 years until returning to her home state as LSU’s coach. The Lady Bears were national champs in 2005, 2012 and 2019, and won the Big 12 regular-season title each of the past 11 seasons.

“I’m not trying to be somebody I’m not, and I’m not going to try to be Kim Mulkey,” Collen said before her formal introduction on the campus in Waco, Texas. “I’m just going to be me. And I’m not saying that makes it easy. I’m not saying that’s necessarily the right formula, but it’s my right formula.”

She told the crowd at the Ferrell Center she was going to be “authentically me,” and understood why a few days earlier they didn’t even know her name while Mulkey’s name is still synonymous with Lady Bears basketball.

“The expectations haven’t changed,” Collen said. “Maybe how we do it has changed, but the expectations haven’t changed.”

Collen got emotional explaining how she signed her Baylor contract on Monday, the birthday of her late sister who passed away seven years ago after a short bout with cancer. She also told of speaking by phone Sunday night with coach Scott Drew, whose team last month won Baylor’s first men’s basketball national championship, and who ended their conversation with a prayer.

It is the first college head coaching job for the 45-year-old Collen, previously an assistant at Colorado State, Ball State, Louisville, Arkansas and Florida Gulf Coast. Three of those stops were on the staff of her husband, Tom, and she took a seven-year break from coaching when they started a family. Their three children are now all teenagers.

Collen said the current players are her first priority at Baylor, and that her job now is to re-recruit them after they went 28-3 and made it to an NCAA regional final. They met as a group Tuesday, and the players were in their arena for her introduction.

There are four potential returning starters, led by All-American forward NaLyssa Smith. The others are 6-foot-3 center Queen Egbo, and guards Moon Ursin and Trinity Oliver. The Lady Bears also have some key reserves, including forward Caitlin Bickle, and last month signed Alabama point guard Jordan Lewis as a graduate transfer after she started 130 games the past four seasons for the Crimson Tide.

“I feel good about where we’re headed that way, but they still have to make the right decision for them,” Collen said. “I want them to feel good about me. I want them to feel good about where we’re headed, that and how it works for them.”

Smith replied to Baylor’s tweet this week welcoming Collen with, “time to get to work!” Egbo tweeted “New Beginning” followed with hearts of green and gold, the school’s colors.

DiJonia Carrington and versatile guard DiDi Richards were both WNBA draft picks last month. The only other departure has been Hannah Gusters, a 6-foot-5 freshman center who entered the transfer portal last week and immediately joined Mulkey at LSU.

Collen had never been on Baylor’s campus before Tuesday, when she walked down the hallway lined with championship trophies and into the team’s practice gym where the walls are covered with huge photos of past players and program achievements.

“It’s a combination of overwhelming, because it’s a lot happening at once, and pure kind of joy and excitement for kind of the journey that’s ahead.” Collen said. “It feels more real when you start to talk to the players, when you’re starting to meet staff.”

After coaching a preseason WNBA game Saturday night, Collen spent seven hours Sunday with athletic director Mack Rhoades and other Baylor officials. The more they talked, the more excited Collen became about the opportunity.

Rhoades said he was impressed by Collen’s passion and knowledge of the game, and her humble spirit.

“There was no doubt that she coaches for the right reason,” Rhoades said. “It’s about her players.”

Collen ‘going to be me’ taking over Baylor women’s program originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Dunk of the Night: Richaun Holmes

    Dunk of the Night: Richaun Holmes - May 5, 2021

  • Feeling Restless? Why Insomnia Is Nothing to Sleep On

    How did you sleep last night? Did you sleep? Were you able to stay asleep? If not, you may have insomnia. According to the American Psychiatric Association, insomnia is the most common sleep disorder. The dictionary loosely defines insomnia as a prolonged and usually abnormal inability to get enough sleep, especially due to trouble falling asleep or staying asleep. Your doctor will likely diagnose you as having insomnia if you meet both of the following criteria:

  • University Book Store Headlines: 5.4.2021

    Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store On the Gold and Black Radio Monday podcast, we talk football newcomers, the NFL draft, next year's draft, and 2022 hoops recruiting. Listen on your fav pod app or here https://t.

  • Jaguars fire four from scouting department

    The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired four members of their scouting staff, according to multiple reports. Director of Pro Personnel Chris Driggers, Assistant Director of Player Personnel Andy Dengler, Director of College Scouting Mark Ellenz and Assistant Director of College Scouting Paul Roell were let go by the team on Monday following the conclusion of the [more]

  • Clemson DE Justin Foster returning after initially retiring due to COVID-19 issues

    Justin Foster announced in February that he was retiring from football due to lingering issues with COVID-19.

  • ForFarmers N.V.: ForFarmers first quarter 2021 Trading Update

    Lochem, 6 May 2021 ForFarmers first quarter 2021 Trading Update Highlights first quarter 20211: Volume Total Feed2: up (1.8%); due to like-for-like volume growth in clusters Germany/Poland and the United Kingdom and due to the acquisition of De Hoop Mengvoeders in the Netherlands Volume compound feed: up (1.0%); the like-for-like volume growth in cluster Germany/Poland and the acquisition of De Hoop Mengvoeders was larger than the like-for-like volume decline in clusters Netherlands/Belgium and the United KingdomGross profit: down (-2.8%); the growth in cluster Netherlands/Belgium could not compensate the unexpected decline in cluster Germany/Poland in combination with the decline in the United Kingdom Underlying EBITDA: down (-12.8%); due to gross profit decline and despite like-for-like cost savings. Results and developments of the first quarter 2021 are compared to those of the first quarter 2020, unless stated differentlyTotal Feed covers the entire ForFarmers product portfolio and comprises compound feed, specialties, co-products (from the feed industry, referred to as DML products), seeds and other products (such as forage) Yoram Knoop, CEO of ForFarmers: “The first quarter of 2021 showed a mixed picture compared to the same quarter last year, when there was no Covid-19 yet. We are grateful for the strong commitment of our employees during the still ongoing difficult circumstances because of Covid-19. Our Total Feed volumes rose due to the fact that like-for-like volumes remained virtually stable, in combination with the two acquisitions which we made at the beginning of this year. However, retaining and strengthening our market positions in the current market circumstances, which have temporarily become very competitive especially due to the impact of Covid measures, has led to margin erosion in a number of segments. In this context, a number of contracts were agreed upon in Germany of which pricing proved unfavourable for our margin. This has had an impact on both gross profit and underlying EBITDA in the past quarter and will also have a temporary impact in the coming months. It is expected that the total impact will be approximately € 4 million on underlying EBITDA in the first half-year of 2021. Consequently, we expect underlying EBITDA in the first half-year of 2021 to be lower than in the comparative period last year. The acquisitions of De Hoop Mengvoeders and Mühldorfer Pferdefutter have contributed positively since their incorporation as of the beginning of February 2021. The integration of both companies is going according to plan and will be completely finalised this year.” Read the full press release on the website or open the pdf via the link at the bottom of this message. This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Note to the editor / For additional information: Caroline Vogelzang, Director Investor Relations T: 0031 573 288 000 M: 0031 6 10 94 91 61E: caroline.vogelzang@forfarmers.eu About ForFarmers N.V. ForFarmers N.V. is an international organisation that offers complete and innovative feed solutions for livestock farming. With its “For the Future of Farming” mission, ForFarmers is committed to the continuity of farming and further sustainalising the agricultural sector. ForFarmers is the market leader in Europe with annual sales of 10.1 million tonnes of animal feed. The company is operating in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Poland and the United Kingdom. ForFarmers has approximately 2,600 employees. In 2019, the turnover amounted to approximately € 2.5 billion. ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. ForFarmers N.V., P.O. Box 91, 7240 AB Lochem, T: +31 (0)573 28 88 00, F: +31 (0)573 28 88 99, info@forfarmers.eu, www.forfarmersgroup.eu FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release contains forward-looking statements, including those relating to ForFarmers legal obligations in terms of capital and liquidity positions in certain specified scenarios. In addition, forward-looking statements, without limitation, may include such phrases as “intends to”, "expects“, “takes into account”, "is aimed at“, ''plans to”, "estimated" and words with a similar meaning. These statements pertain to or may affect matters in the future, such as ForFarmers future financial results, business plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, which may mean that there could be material differences between actual results and performance and expected future results or performances that are implicitly or explicitly included in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may result in variations on the current expectations or may contribute to the same include but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, jurisprudence and regulations, share price fluctuations, legal procedures, investigations by regulatory bodies, the competitive landscape and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward-looking statements or the actual results of ForFarmers, are discussed in the last published annual report. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only statements as of the date of this document and ForFarmers accepts no obligation or responsibility with respect to any changes made to the forward-looking statements contained in this document, regardless of whether these pertain to new information, future events or otherwise, unless ForFarmers is legally obliged to do so. Attachment 20210506_Press Release_ForFarmers Q1 2021 Trading Update

  • EssilorLuxottica : First quarter revenue shows solid return to growth at +14.3% versus 2020

    First quarter revenue shows solid return to growth at +14.3%1 versus 2020 Revenue above 2019 level1 despite COVID-19 pandemic, up 2% at constant exchange rates1Strong momentum in prescription lenses and optical retailE-commerce up 61% versus 2019 at constant exchange rates1North America, China and Australia driving the performanceStrong balance sheet and free cash flow5 generation Charenton-le-Pont, France (May 6, 2021 – 7:00am) – EssilorLuxottica today announced that consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2021 totalled Euro 4,060 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 7.3% compared to the first quarter of 2020 (+14.3% at constant exchange rates1). Consolidated revenue grew by 1.9% at constant exchange rates1 compared to the first quarter of 2019. “EssilorLuxottica had a strong start to the year. While the pandemic continued to put up a fight, we fought harder, delivering significant revenue growth that surpassed pre-pandemic levels and met the structural need for good vision. Our passionate employees were not deterred by the adversity - they remained agile and focused on improving the unique journey taken by our customers and consumers. In the first quarter, we successfully capitalized on the rebound in the US and China, while leveraging our brands, product innovation, distribution and digitalization everywhere in the world. Our integration gained further momentum and we made good progress in several areas, while continuing to make new bolt-on acquisitions. Our sustainability, social impact and inclusive business agendas remained at the heart of our mission and business model. The position we’re in today gives us greater confidence in our ability to outperform the industry.” said Francesco Milleri and Paul du Saillant, respectively CEO and Deputy CEO of EssilorLuxottica. EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux® and Transitions®, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family. In 2020, EssilorLuxottica had over 140,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 14.4 billion. The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices. Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP. CONTACTS EssilorLuxottica Investor RelationsTeam Contacts: IR contactsE-mail: ir@essilorluxottica.com EssilorLuxottica Corporate CommunicationsE-mail: media@essilorluxottica.com Attachment DOWNLOAD PDF VERSION OF THE NEWS RELEASE

  • Mizzou lands UMass transfer Ronnie DeGray

    After the Missouri basketball team added three transfers to its roster in the span of nine days, head coach Cuonzo Martin said the team wasn't done mining the portal for talent. It's been more than a month, but the Tigers have now proved Martin right. Former Massachusetts forward Ronnie DeGray announced Wednesday that he will transfer to Missouri.

  • Chloe From ‘The Circle’ Reveals Where She and Mitchell Stand After Their Friendship Turned Romantic

    The reality star chatted with ‘Cosmopolitan’ about that wild finale.

  • Hear Nancy Wilson Team Up With Duff McKagan, Taylor Hawkins on New Album

    Listen to Heart guitarist's solo debut You and Me exclusively here

  • NBA playoff tracker: Bucks survive as Westbrook moves closer to history

    After a tough battle against Brooklyn the night prior, Milwaukee was able to hang on at home against Washington in a 135-134 win.

  • Lines drawn in golf’s civil war: Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy split over breakaway Super League

    Phil Mickelson is known for his mischievous sense of humour, but he was being deadly serious here at Quail Hollow on Wednesday when responding to a question about Super League Golf. "It's a big deal to give up control of your schedule,” the five-time major winner said. “I don’t know if the players would be selfless enough to do that.” It is fair to say that even those who sympathise with the likes of Justin Rose – as the Englishman wrestles with the extraordinary dilemma of banking more than a $100 million at the risk of being booted off the sport’s two main tours, as well as the majors and the Ryder Cup – would claim it be a “selfless” act. Certainly not Rory McIlroy who produced a rant for the ages earlier that day over why the Saudi breakaway circuit is golf’s “money grab” equivalent of football’s European Super League. However, Mickelson made the argument regardless. “I think the fans would love it because they would see the best players play exponentially more times,” he said. “Instead of four or five times, it would be 20 times… But every other sport, the entity or teams or leagues control the schedule. Whereas here, we’re able to control it. “We all make a very good living. We all do well. I’ve already had kids and I had the ability to control my schedule and be at big moments in their lives. If you’re a younger player, are you going to give that up?” McIlroy’s line of debate was rather different and will surely have resonated with the overwhelming majority. The 32-year-old talked of "playing this game to try to cement my place in history and my legacy and to win major championships” and backed Monahan and the European Tour in their warnings of issuing lifetime bans.

  • Brett Favre doesn't expect Aaron Rodgers to play for Packers again

    Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre believes the reported schism between Aaron Rodgers and the franchise is real, and big enough that it is a long shot Rodgers will ever suit up for the legendary franchise again. Reports leaked on the first day of the NFL Draft that Rodgers was miffed with the Packers, specifically their front office, and told some within the organization he'd never play for them again. In a radio interview with ESPN Wisconsin, Favre said he wasn't optimistic Rodgers would return.

  • Brett Favre on Aaron Rodgers: 'My gut tells me that he'd rather sit out than play' for Packers again

    "But the thing is, life's too short, I want him to be happy."

  • Report: 4 teams could receive 2-year ban for refusing to disavow Super League

    Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and AC Milan are reportedly refusing to decommit from the Super League and could face serious discipline.

  • Michael Page questions Douglas Lima’s ‘un-champion-like’ actions ahead of Bellator 258

    Michael Page is calling foul on Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima before Bellator 258.

  • Youth basketball team suspended, player banned after punch, alleged anti-Asian slurs during game

    The player who threw the punch "adamantly" denies that racial slurs were used.

  • Report: Aaron Rodgers called Packers GM 'Jerry Krause' with teammates, told potential free agents he’d be gone in 2021

    Rodgers apparently found a creative way to mock the GM he reportedly loathes.

  • Cycling-Bernal's form adds to unpredictability of Giro d'Italia

    The Giro d'Italia is traditionally the most unpredictable grand tour, and adding to this year's uncertainty is the fitness of Egan Bernal in the absence of the top guns. Colombian Bernal won the 2019 Tour de France in dominant fashion but he has been hampered by back pain since and the Ineos-Grenadiers rider will start Saturday's individual time trial in Turin having not raced in more than seven weeks. In the absence of Tour champion Tadej Pogacar and runner-up Primoz Roglic, Bernal would normally be the hot favourite, but how his back responds to the brutal challenge of the Giro's punishing climbs is anyone's guess.

  • Donald Cerrone feels bad Diego Sanchez allowed ‘new lover’ Joshua Fabia to take over life

    Donald Cerrone doesn't blame Diego Sanchez for their UFC on ESPN 24 bout falling apart.