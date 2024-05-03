Collegiate tournament concludes at Canyon West

May 2—Weatherford College's Canyon West Golf Club hosted 58 women's collegiate competitors in the NJCAA Southwest District Championship April 29 to May 1.

Teams from Odessa College and New Mexico Junior College earned berths in the NJCAA National Tournament to be held in Melbourne, Florida. Odessa won the tournament with a final total score of 909, followed by New Mexico's 915 and third place McLennan Community College (924).

Three golfers tied for the individual championship: Mia Clarke of McLennan, Hinano Kishida of New Mexico and Ailsa Brannock of Odessa College, all shooting 221 (5-over par) over three rounds.

Weatherford College's top finisher was Catherine Haas-Black, who tied for 26th place with rounds of 82-80-82 for a total of 244. WC's Grace Burland improved each round and finished 35th (89-84-83 = 256).

Colleges from Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Arizona were represented in the tournament.

With the recent donation of Canyon West from Nancy and Richard Stuart, this was WC's first collegiate golf tournament as a host. It was the sixth NJCAA regional/district tournament the college has hosted in the last three years. WC hosted softball's Region V-North Tournament at Stuart Field in 2022, the Region V Baseball Tournament at Roger Williams Ballpark in 2023, the Region V Volleyball Tournament in the Betty Jo Graber Athletic Center this past November and the Region V men's and women's basketball tournaments in March, also at the Graber Center.