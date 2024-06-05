Mar 3, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; The Arizona State Sun Devils plays against the Texas A&M Aggies during the Kubota College Baseball Series - Weekend 3 at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports

One of the welcome improvements for the 2024 Texas A&M baseball team has been their pitching. With the hiring of Max Weiner, the pitchers across the board have been better as a whole. Their walks have dropped from 4.92 a game to 3.09 and ERA has dropped from 5.67 to 3.85.

While all of the pitchers have benefitted from Coach Weiner, sophomore Shane Sdao has proven to be a reliable start or reliever for this team. He currently has a 5-1 record with a 2.61 ERA and 55 strikeouts. His performance this season has been recognized by the Collegiate National Baseball Team earning him a training camp invite for this year's team.

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp will feature 56 of the premier non-draft-eligible college players for a two-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series in North Carolina on June 26 and 27. USA Baseball will name the final Collegiate National Team–inclusive of an International Friendship Series roster and a Summer League Tour roster–following Training Camp on June 29.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: The Collegiate National Team has extended a training camp invite to Shane Sdao