Collegiate baseball: Watertown Rapids squander lead in seven-run sixth, fall to Oneonta

Jun. 4—ONEONTA — The Watertown Rapids held a three-run lead after five-plus innings Tuesday night but surrendered seven runs in the bottom of the sixth for an eventual 12-8 loss to the Oneonta Outlaws in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League matchup at Damaschke Field.

Jade Hepko went 2-for-3 with a double and a run batted in, Brody Raleigh added a double and two RBIs and Jack Bateman supplied two hits and two RBIs for Oneonta (2-1), which took advantage of 10 Watertown walks and stole 12 bases.

Ethan Glossa added a pair of hits and an RBI for the Outlaws. Adam Champlin pitched two innings in the fifth and sixth to gain the win. Mike Flyzik, a Lyme High School graduate who pitches for St. Lawrence University, took the loss for the Rapids, coming in for the fifth inning and allowing four runs on three hits.

Jake Blozy went 3-for-4 and scored three runs for the Rapids (2-2), which led 5-1 after the top half of the fourth inning and 6-3 entering the bottom of the sixth. Mason Collins and Chazz Crook each went 2-for-4 with Collins driving in two runs and Crook one. Ryan Kramer doubled and singled and Tyler Jacobsen was 2-for-3. Brendan Wilson had two RBIs.

The Rapids outhit the Outlaws 15-10 and stolen nine bases.

Collins started the game for Watertown and allowed two runs, one hit and five walks, striking out four. The Rapids used five pitchers.

Watertown stays on the road for a game Wednesday night at the Utica Blue Sox.