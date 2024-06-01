Collegiate baseball: Watertown Rapids open season with victory over Boonville

Jun. 1—WATERTOWN — The new-look Watertown Rapids delivered a win Friday night for Matthew Petrossi in his debut as a head coach at this level.

Paced by pitchers Mason Collins and Brendan Karadenes and a balanced effort at the plate, the Rapids defeated the Boonville Lumberjacks, 7-3, in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game before a crowd of 203 at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds in the season opener for both teams.

Collins pitched 3 2/3 strong innings to record the win and Karadenes took it from there, tossing 5 1/3 solid innings to finish off the victory.

Watertown also generated nine hits, breaking through by scoring four runs in the second inning to set the tone early on.

"It definitely felt good to start off on that note and get a win here," Petrossi said. "I think a lot of these guys were excited to come out and play, the last couple days we had to get adapted with our practices, so I think guys enjoyed coming out on the field and playing some ball, and we played well."

Seth Meyer, Ryan Kramer and Jeph Hadson-Taylor each totaled two hits for the Rapids, who went on to score single runs in the third, seventh and eighth innings.

"It's great to win the first game always and to be on field and just play with the guys for the first time was a great experience," said Hadson-Taylor, a shortstop who attends the University of Maine.

Collins cruised through the first three innings, retiring the side in order in each frame and striking out five.

"That was good," Hadson-Taylor said of the start. "The pitching was really good today and I think that really got us the momentum going and we just kept building the whole nine."

Boonville got to Collins in the fourth as he walked three batters and hit a batter, with Joseph DiMasse hitting a two-run single to center field.

Karadenes then relieved Collins with two outs and induced a ground out to second base to end the threat.

After Karadenes allowed a run in the fifth, he retired 12 of the last 15 batters, and finished with four strikeouts, while allowing one run on four hits while walking one.

"I felt good, just planned to attack (the) zone and threw a lot of strikes, and I knew I had good defense behind me and they helped me out a lot," said Karadenes, who attends St. Lawrence University.

"Mason actually has been training all year so this is kind of his first in-game effort since last season," Petrossi said. "You could tell he was all amped up, he played for Boonville last year, but some of a little fatigue came in at the end, which is normal. But he competed out there the whole time.

"But then Brendan came in and right away he got that ground ball and got out of that jam and cruised from there. And when you can do that and have that kind of stoppage, that's great."

Watertown batted around in the second inning, as leadoff hitter Dominic Morabito and Kramer each singled in two runs.

Collins helped his own cause by scoring a run in the third as he tripled and scored on a wild pitch to build a 5-0 lead.

The Rapids added a run in the seventh as Hadson-Taylor reached on an infield single and later scored on a wild pitch after Morabito and Kramer walked to load the bases.

Watertown tacked on a run in the eighth to lead 7-3 as Tyler Jacobsen singled and scored on Hadson-Taylor's double to center field.

"I felt pretty good, I was just happy to be on the field," said Hadson-Taylor, who reached base four times on the night and scored two runs. "It was good to not think about too much and just playing and having fun."

"We did a lot of good things," Petrossi said. "Guys got on base, we moved them in different ways, stealing bases, guys moving runners over. And I think it came down to our two arms, they filled up the zone today and when you do that and let a good defense work, we made some good defensive plays, too, that's some good complementary baseball."

Petrossi, who is a pitching coach at Monroe Community College in his native Rochester, was pleased with his new team's overall effort on Friday night.

"It feels good, it feels good to get that one," Petrossi said. "And I'm just looking forward to continue to build and grow with these boys through the summer and hopefully we've got more coming our way."

Karadenes added: "It feels good, I feel like we came together as a team well, so a good vibe to start off the season."

The Rapids are also under new ownership as well as management, as in the offseason the team was bought by Watertown Wolves co-owners Tyler Weese and Reid Inman. The pair, who have also teamed up with returning co-owner Dave Oster, purchased the team from co-owners Mike Schell and Paul Velte, who established the franchise in 2017 before fielding the first team the next year.

Watertown will travel to play at Amsterdam at 6:45 p.m. Saturday before returning to host Mohawk Valley at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Fairgrounds.

NOTES: Pitcher and Watertown graduate Ryan Peters will be joining the team and will start Sunday's game, Petrossi said. Peters, who is coming off his senior season at SUNY Brockport, has played for the Rapids the past three seasons.